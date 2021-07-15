When will Pokemon GO Fest 2021 begin?





Pokemon Gofest 2021 brings new content, bonuses and other compelling reasons to celebrate the resurgence of the biggest event for players around the world, catching and staying with Pokemon.

Go Fest itself will take place on July 17th and 18th, and you will need to purchase an event ticket for $ 4.99 from the in-game shop to access all event-only content available only to the player who purchased the ticket. However, certain content is also available to players who do not want to buy tickets.

Like other Gofests, Gofest 2021 is split into separate parts, with the first day focusing on catching Pokemon and completing a series of event-only special studies focusing on mythical Pokemon and music. I will. The second day is a raid-centric day, featuring almost all the legendary Pokemon already available in Pokemon Go.

For players, GoFest runs on both days from 10am to 6pm local time. All daily event-only content will be available during that period before it is deleted. However, it excludes some comprehensive bonuses that are also offered to players who have not purchased tickets.

In addition to the usual Gofest dates, Niantic revives the Ultra Unlock Challenge. The Ultra Unlock Bonus can bring up to 3 weeks of additional content and events to all Pokemon Go players. These additional bonuses can only be achieved if a player participating in Go Fest 2021 completes a certain amount of Global Challenges in the Global Challenge Arena.

This year, a total of 24 global challenges will be available for all trainers to work together to complete, unlocking content for an additional three weeks. The witch will run from July 23rd to August 31st.

