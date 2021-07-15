Space Punks arrives in Early Access to Epic Games Store





Jagex and developer Flying Wild Hog have announced the release of their latest game, Space Punks, on the Epic Games Store. This top-down shooter RPG is available in two different founder packs that give you access to the game in Early Access. A new trailer has been released to introduce these new packs (see below).

There are two Founders packs available, both of which guarantee early access. These two packs are:

Swag Pack – This pack provides access to all four main characters, exclusive backgrounds, four emotes, epic capes and epic dash effects. It also features an open beta Season 1 Battle Pass. This pack is available for purchase at 21.99 / $ 29.99 / 23.99.

Splendor Pack-In addition to all the content of the Swag Pack, this pack includes premium skins for the four characters, an epic player entrance and more. This pack is available for 34.99 / $ 49.99 / 39.99.

Space Punks take players around the galaxy, making it more extreme than top action. Players can choose from four different characters and search for fame and wealth by signing favorable contracts on distant planets. There are different weapons and equipment that players can use to wipe out different monsters, aliens and defective robots.

The Space PunksFounder Pack is available from the Epic Games Store.

