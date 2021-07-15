Pokemon TCG Celebration’s full product lineup revealed





Pokemon TCG fans have finally seen some of the products in the 25th Anniversary Celebrations product line, due out later this year.

Shared in a post to Pokemon Forum Poke Beach, 6 unique boxes were shared. This includes these festive booster packs, among other Sword and Shield series boosters, as well as their respective remade promotional cards.

The lineup includes Dark Nymphia V, Lance Charizard V, Dragapart Prime, Pikachu with both V and VMax Pikachu, Pokemon figures, Pikachu V-Union Set, and Zacian X Deluxe Spin Collection Box. ..

In addition to Celebration Packs, these boxes may contain chilling rain, vivid voltage, battle style, or other Sword and Shield series booster packs.

There are other products to choose from in this line with unique benefits such as Celebration Collector Chests, Ultra Premium Collection, Mini Cans and Elite Trainer Boxes.

Being a remake of an old card, some of the promotional cards available in the set cannot be used in competitive play, as described on the Dragapult Prime card itself, but new cards such as Dark Sylveon and Lances Charizard have the same fate. You shouldn’t follow.

What’s unique about the Celebration Set is that it includes a new Pokemon species that boasts the Pokemon TCG game mechanics of the last 25 years. These include Dark Pokemon and Light Pokemon, Delta Species and Pokemon, and Pokemon.

The 45-card set also includes a reprint of the iconic card with the 25th Anniversary logo or a “close remake” of 25 cards. These include the very popular Baseset Charizard and Pikachu Cards. Each celebration pack also includes 4 holographic cards.

Anyone who wants to get this impressive set of cards will have to wait for it to be released on October 8th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dotesports.com/pokemon/news/pokemon-tcg-celebrations-full-product-lineup-revealed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

