Whatsapp is finally testing multi-device features that don’t require your phone





Whatsapp finally allows users to set up accounts on multiple secondary devices without having to connect to their smartphone.

In a post on the Facebook Engineering website, Whatsapp announced “Deploying a limited release beta test of WhatsApp’s updated multi-device capabilities.”

“For years, people have asked us to create a true multi-device experience that allows WhatsApp to be used on other devices without the need for a smartphone connection,” the announcement said.

To be able to provide users with multi-device capabilities, the app announced that it will “rethink WhatsApp’s architecture and enable a stand-alone multi-device experience while maintaining privacy and end-to-end encryption. I had to design the system. ”

Whatsapp multi-device feature: how it works

(Photo: Anton from Pexels)

Whatsapp users participating in the public beta test of the restricted multi-device feature can now use the app on their mobile phone and four other devices at the same time. This means you don’t have to route everything to your phone.

The other four non-phone devices can connect to the user’s Whatsapp account individually. Also, users don’t have to worry about privacy and security along the way.

“We have developed a new technology to maintain end-to-end encryption while synchronizing data such as contact names, chat archives, and starred messages between devices,” Whatsapp announced.

Related article: WhatsApp promises desktop users end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls, but excludes one of the hottest features today.

How Whatsapp maintains multi-device security

(Photo: Screenshot taken from Facebook Engineering website)

As Digital Trends describes as a “technical wizard” in the report, Whatsapp solves the security issues associated with multi-device capabilities by using a separate ID key for each device.

According to the report, “The combination of enhanced security code and automatic device verification means that devices can automatically establish trust with each other.” Basically, only account re-registration guarantees a security code comparison. I will.

“We have tackled the challenge of preventing malicious or compromised servers from eavesdropping on someone’s communications by secretly adding devices to someone’s account,” Whatsapp said in a statement. I will.

To do this, Whatsapp has extended a security code that “represents all combinations of someone’s device IDs”. Whatsapp also announced that it will deploy what is called automated device verification. This resolves the issue of performing identity verification.

Other Whatsapp support and features that users can look forward to

Earlier, Whatsapp announced several features launched for the benefit of its users. This includes the “fast play” feature of voice messages. The company also announced that it is working on two new features: “disappearing mode” and “see once”.

In disappear mode, the user can set a limit on how long the message will appear in the chat. The “view once” feature removes a photo or video from the chat when the recipient sees the photo or video.

Also read: WhatsApp goes back to privacy policy threats.App functionality is no longer restricted

This article is owned by TechTimes

Isabella James Screenplay Work

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techtimes.com/articles/262879/20210714/whatsapp-finally-testing-multi-device-capability-wont-need-phone.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos