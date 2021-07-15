Netflix is ​​expanding to video games





Netflix is ​​looking to a larger part of the media pie and plans an imminent expansion into the video game space, reportedly taking the lead with former Electronic Arts and Facebook executives. I will.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg News first reported that Netflix recently chose Mike Verdu as Vice President of Game Development as Vice President of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Content on Facebook. According to Bloomberg, Verdu will report to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters once it is installed on the platform.

The announcement represents Netflix’s latest push into areas beyond streaming content such as television shows and movies, and the platform has spanned 200 million subscribers who wanted to explore for years. I sent a signal. Netflix first hinted at potential market expansion when it unveiled a mobile game planned based on the Stranger Things franchise at the 2019 E3 Games Conference.

Since then, Netflix hasn’t been shy about the proposed expansion: in a letter to shareholders in 2019, the company is known to have something to do with dance, unless Im is mistaken for a major competitor. We named the popular video game Fortnite. And in May 2021, The Information first reported that Netflix was looking for executives to boost its investment in the gaming space. It’s also not the first time Netflix has tried to blur the line between traditional streaming content and more avant-garde media, including recent interactive features such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Carmen Sandiego.

If the stock market is trusted and faced with it, it’s moving to appeal to stakeholders rather than Netflix, with stocks up 2% on Wednesday’s extended deal after the announcement of Verdus’ appointment. If all this is going well, by 2025 my Octopus Mystery: For an interactive deep-sea experience, all the water seems to be firmly supporting itself.

