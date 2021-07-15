How to Destroy Fortnite Computer Equipment at Satellite Station or Corny Complex





The next batch of Fortnite Weekly Quests is officially underway, and Season 7 Week 6 will offer players a large amount of bonus XP. Here are some important tips on all the challenges and how to complete them.

It’s past the midpoint of Fortnite Season 7 and doesn’t slow down the stable flow of content. Basketball star LeBron James is about to arrive and his inflatable item will be in the boots pool by the sixth week.

In the new week, there will be a new batch of weekly quests. Completing both Legendary and Epic quests will earn you 1 ton of XP in progress. Earn a service star on your Battle Pass.

Below is a guide to the 6th week of each week and how to complete it.

Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Legendary Quest

All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 legendary quests took place on July 14th at 7am (PT) / 10am (ET) / 3pm (BST).

Below is a complete list of Week 6 Legendary Quests.

Get an order for Slone from a pay phone (1) Prepare a place for 15,000 XP on the Hayseed Farm (1) Enemy doing 45,000 XP damage on the farm (25) 30,000 XP Inflate-a-Bull (1) 30,000 XP Farm the cow decoy to use (3) 30,000 XP Damage Alien Driven Saucer (25) 30,000 XP

Fortunately, these legendary quests are relatively trivial, but some need a little attention. You can place your prepper supplies in five possible locations on Hayseed’s Farm and put them in your guide.

You can also complete the quest while in Hayseed’s Farm. Place three cow decoys. If the location is crowded, head to the Carney Complex for the same challenge.

Inflate the bull is a Fortnite Season 7 wearable suit that keeps players from rolling down hills, bouncing off cliffs, and keeping them out of the fire. You can complete the task simply by using it for any of these purposes.

Fortnite Season 7 Weeks 6 Epic Quests

Fortnite Season 7 epic quests arrive at the same time on July 15th, the day after the legend.

Collect Gold Bars (500) 30,000 XP Use Gold Bars (500) 30,000 XP Destroy Equipment on Abductors (3) 30,000 XP Open Chests or Ammo Boxes in Low Gravity Areas (3) 30,000 XP Holly Hatchery Place Alien Nanite outside (3) 30,000 XP Destroy the alien tree (5) 30,000 XP

Again, the spectacular quest for the sixth week is self-explanatory and can be completed by naturally roaming the island while chasing Victory Royale.

The collection and use of 500 Gold Bars can occur naturally, but you can speed up the process by reviewing the complete guide. How to Earn and Use Gold Bars in Season 7 Once you’ve found an Alien Nanite, simply place it outside the Holly Hatchery.

It can be found in alien zones such as the Alien Tree Holly Hatchery and the craters east of Bonnie Barb. You can complete the challenge just by destroying 5 trees with a pickaxe.

That’s it for the sixth week of Fortnite Season 7! Find out all about Alien Artif locations and how to get Magma Masterskin.

