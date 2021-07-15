Stadia’s new revenue sharing plan shows that Google doesn’t understand the situation yet





The program rewards only certain types of developers, but only if they act quickly without guarantee of success.

Google Stadia may have closed its studio, but search engine giants still want to build a compelling platform for new third-party developers. At the 2021 Google Game Developers Summit Stadia Keynote, Stadia’s Strategic Partner Development Segment Careen Yapp changed Stadia’s revenue split designed to strengthen its subscriber base for flagging services Was emphasized.

In a keynote video, Yapp said the guiding question behind Stadia’s new plans was “How can we make it easier for our partners to profit from their subscriptions?” .. However, some have expressed concern about what Google’s approach to payment incentives entails.

The first part of the program includes a seemingly generous revenue split that allows developers to earn up to 70% of Google’s profits from their Stadia subscriptions. However, there is a problem.

70% of that is, so to speak, the entire pot. The amount of money a developer can earn depends on how involved the player is in the game. Google determines engagement based on the number of days the player has loaded the game.

In other words, Google seems to prioritize large developers who can create large games that keep pulling players back on a regular basis-and keep paying for Stadia subscriptions.

Ryan Brown, a public relations officer at SuperRare Games, expressed concern about the implications of this decision.

“Developers who are paid based on playtime are a real horror of the future on a subscription basis,” Brown said on Twitter. “It’s a death of creativity, a death of shorter experience. I hate this in all the fibers of my being.”

Indie developer Mike Rosereminded Brown recalled that this was just a payment incentive, not the only factor in deciding how a game maker would get paid. Still, Brown’s claim remains. Even if the developer receives a prepayment for publishing on Stadia (a question Google refused to answer when Axios raised the subject of the daily email newsletter), the studio making the short game You will almost certainly be disqualified from Stadia’s offer.

Like the platform since its inception, this new plan seems counter-intuitive at best. To continually strengthen its small subscriber pool, Stadia carefully selects trends without a complete understanding of how to leverage them.

The biggest opportunity for cloud gaming is to host the unique and exclusive games that Microsoft is pursuing on Project xCloud. Live service and free-play games can attract some new users and generate significant revenue, but as DFC intelligence David Cole previously told GameDaily, in one or two service games. It cannot carry the entire platform or studio. Must be accompanied by other premium games that offer attractive all-round packages, as Microsoft does with xCloud.

The timing of this new program also excludes developers of a certain size, unless Google is trying to court or keep in mind certain developers planning to provide development assistance. .. Unlike Epic and the provision of stability and support to developers who offer compelling offers, Stadia exposes the studio to time constraints and demands that it fit a particular pattern.

According to Yap, the new revenue split will only apply to new games published on Stadia between the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2023. It seems that small and medium-sized studios can’t even create service games from scratch and take advantage of Google’s offerings during that period. Even with a well-developed product, there is no guarantee that users of Stadia for free will be able to convince them to start paying for their subscription.

Josh is a freelance reporter and critic who has appeared in PC Gamer, Upload VR, SPIN online and more.

