U.S. competition policy is in line with Europe and deeper cooperation may continue





The European Union’s top antitrust regulators foresee greater cooperation with the United States in the execution of competition, especially in the technical sector, in a broader policy shift under the Biden administration.

Marguerite Vestager, EU Executive Vice President of Block Competition, said he expects a much harder job when it comes to the technology and digitized market between the team and Washington.

President Bidens’ policy statement and appointment, and legislation from Congress, are approaching the EU’s long-held position with respect to Internet giants, pharmaceutical companies, and other increasingly competitive industries. Is shown.

As the two most powerful antitrust regulators in the world, the United States and the EU can form a discourse of global competition and control many of the world’s largest companies, so greater cooperation could have a major impact. There is.

Jeffrey Jakovovitz, a Washington-based antitrust lawyer at Arnal Golden Gregory LLP, said it would certainly be a heavenly marriage for those who support aggressive enforcement. I think they work hand in hand. The more adjustments you make, the stronger the enforcement.

The coordination will further require cross-retinal companies to develop a broader cross-Atlantic strategy on how to respond to their scrutiny, Jakovovitz said.

While tech companies say using similar policies in multiple jurisdictions can simplify operations, some are concerned that the United States will adopt a more aggressive position in Europe.

Christian Borggreen, vice president and head of the Brussels office of the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which represents companies such as Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google, said the United States needs to be careful about imitating EU-style regulations. It states. As a leader in innovation, the United States will lose far more if it makes a mistake.

The appointment of prominent U.S. progressiveist Biden, who criticized high-tech giant Lina Khan to run the Federal Trade Commission, and Tim Wu to the White House Economic Council, said Biden was an internet conglomerate fever. It is widely seen as an indication that you are planning to raise. Companies such as Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., and Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. have previously come from the Democratic Party, including former President Barack Obama, who criticized past EU efforts to curb US high-tech companies. I felt almost no pressure.

Mr. Bestagger held his first meeting with Mr. Khan at a video conference on July 2nd. Mr Biden has not yet appointed a person in the Justice Department to lead the enforcement of antitrust laws. That nomination could provide further clues to his administration’s approach.

In addition to the technology sector, the EU Competition Commission Marguerite Vestager has expressed concern about pharmaceutical trading.Photo: Associated Press

In parallel, House Democrats recently introduced a package of bipartisan-backed bills targeting the practices of large tech companies that critics consider to be anti-competitive. The proposed bill could go to the point of dismantling or at least shrinking Amazon and other top tech companies.

New York could take an antitrust bill that bans businesses from abusing their position in the dominant market. This is a central prohibition in EU competition regulations that is much stricter than the US Antimonopoly Act.

Mr Biden issued an executive order last week calling for restraining the power of businesses across the US economy to dominate the market.

Officials on both continents face the enforcement challenge of limiting the activities of digital giants, leading to the joke of a new policy approach. According to critics, including consumer advocates and some small competitors, Mr. Vestager has fined US tech companies billions of dollars, but has little impact on his ability to manage the market. I didn’t give it.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission dismissed the proceedings filed by the FTC and most US states against Facebook last month, but the FTC will try again in a revised proceeding.

Professor Ariel Ezrachi, director of the Center for Competition Law and Policy at Oxford University, believes that there is a greater consensus that competition enforcement does not always meet its promises. He said the new US approach is real crustal movement.

Share your thoughts

What is the impact of strengthening US-EU cooperation on antitrust laws and regulations? Join the conversation below.

As a sign of new coordination, during Bidens’ trip to Brussels last month, the United States and the EU announced the creation of a joint technology competition policy dialogue with the new EU-US Trade Technology Council.

Coordinated enforcement plans extend beyond technology. In March, the FTC announced the formation of an international working group to share best practices on pharmaceutical mergers, including competitors from the EU, UK, Canada, and several US states. Mr. Vestagger, who expressed concern about trading in this area, welcomed the FTC initiative that took place before Mr. Khan took office.

FTC has recently been a life sciences company, Illumina Inc. Is Grail Inc. Citing a review of EU antitrust law, he persuaded the judge to refuse companies to bid on a swift court hearing in the United States.

US and European enforcers are not always the same due to different markets and laws. For example, the proposed merger of insurance brokers Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson PLC received EU approval last week despite facing a US lawsuit from the Justice Department.

Officials on both sides of the Atlantic have said that EU and European domestic competition regulators are already working closely with the Justice Department, the FTC and US states. Cooperation has continued to grow in recent years as US authorities have begun to sue EU long-standing targets such as Google and Facebook, and as friction between the US and EU under former President Donald Trump grows.

In an interview, Vestagger said transatlantic cooperation would clearly be even more intense if both the Justice Department and the FTC had their own technical cases. In some cases, the target company may need to waive the cooperation of the authorities. The waiver makes the case team very specific and specific by discussing their work in seminars and weekly phone calls, Mr. Vestager said.

Olivier Gercent, Executive Secretary of the EU Competition Commission, the highest antitrust regulator under Mr. Vestagger, said his team advised US state and federal counterparts on the incident that opened last year. ..

When the Justice Department decided to move, we explained the traps we fell into and the problems we had, so Garcent said they would benefit from our learning curve and earn time. Said.

The narrowing of the approach gap transcends some deeply embedded differences in philosophy, Guersent said. He said the United States has traditionally relied more on market power, including the rise of start-ups to curb companies that have developed disproportionate competitiveness.

I wasn’t confident [so] He said we tend to be more interventionist and explain cultural differences. The question is how ready to lose consumer welfare due to excessive market power.

In a sense, Garcent thinks that risk is too great by American standards, which is why, in my view, it has converged.

Write to Daniel Michaels ([email protected]) and Brent Kendall ([email protected]).

