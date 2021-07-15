Google extends Travel Insights tool





After more than six months of testing in Asia Pacific and Europe, Google is now partnering with Destinations International and Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) to expand Travel Insights using Google tools to the United States.

The three organizations are also available in localized versions already in Spain, Greece, Croatia, India, South Korea, Thailand, etc. to provide tools and training to destination organizations and hospitality professionals around the world. Cooperate with.

According to Google, the Travel Insights tool provides insights into real-time travel demand based on global Google search data. Can I travel because I will pick up and search for destinations? COVID travel restrictions are approaching record highs.

There are two tools in the portal. DestinationInsights provides data on the key sources of demand for a particular destination, helping businesses, governments and tourism agencies understand where travelers come from.

Get a digital trip in your inbox every day

Subscribe to the newsletter below

Based on feedback during the pilot, Google states that it is adding new features within Destination Insights. The new Focusing Factors section provides three snapshots based on the last 84 days of data. The countries of greatest interest in the world as travel destinations, the countries of greatest interest in the user’s country, and the user’s country.

The second new feature is demand that allows users to filter data to compare both inbound and outbound interests between one major country and up to 10 comparison countries for both flights and accommodations. It is a sizing tool.

The second tool on the portal is Hotel Insights. It aims to provide hotel owners with tips for analyzing search trends such as year-over-year data and source markets to enhance their digital presence in properties.

Google is also working with the United Nations World Tourism Organization to help the travel industry recover, adopting the strategy announced in May to provide data and training to destinations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phocuswire.com/google-expands-travel-insights-tools-with-new-features-us-search-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos