Google Pixel 4a 128 GB Smartphone, 5.8 “OLED Full HDPlus 2340 x 1080, Qualcomm Kryo 470 Gold Dual Core (2 Core) 2.20 GHz, 6 GB RAM, Android 10, 4G, Just Black-Walmart.com

There is a lot of help at a low cost.

Google phone full of what you want.

Take pictures like a pro.

Get incredible photos without paying ridiculous prices. Pixel 4a cameras include HDR +, Nightsight and more.

The amount of charge will be reduced. Live more.

Adaptive Battery learns from your favorite apps and saves power on apps you rarely use.

Get help on the go.

The new Google Assistant helps you control your app, send text, and even make screen calls.

It has a built-in sense of security.

A 3-year update and Titan M chip ensure your safety.

Buy Pixel 4a now and enjoy entertainment, games, apps and additional storage. You can try YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One for 3 months.

A photo of dropping the chin.

Near, far, or distant galaxies.

A camera for capturing your best self, selfies, and memories.

First-class photos. One rank higher.

HDR + improves the look of your photos by automatically adjusting the colors and lighting.

Shoot without using a flash. Use the night view to take clear pictures in dark places.

Capture the universe.

A camera that can take pictures of the Milky Way.

All professional portraits.

Add artistic blur to the background in portrait mode to focus on the subject.

Brings blur to more photos.

You can also use Google Photos Portrait Blur to add a blur effect to portraits that weren’t taken with the Pixel later.

You can share it right away.

Send photos directly from the Pixel camera viewfinder to your favorite Google or third-party social apps.

A battery that takes you from breakfast to bed.

Speak more, stream, and take a selfie. And less charge.

All day battery.

The Pixel 4a’s Adaptive Battery learns your favorite apps and saves power for apps you rarely use.

Quick charge.

Fast-charging batteries are designed to return to your liking as quickly as possible.

Please help your day a little.

Use Pixel 4a on the go to do more of what you love.

Check out the new Google Assistant.

Use the new Google Assistant to control your smartphone and apps, send text messages, multitask on the go, and more.

Wait a minute, there’s more …

End RoboCall.

You can use the call screen to automatically exclude RoboCall before the phone rings.

Record with the best Google.

Automatically transcribe the voice and search for recordings.

rest assured.

Get the peace of mind that your phone is working to keep you and yours safe.

Superhero level security chip.

Protect your OS and sensitive data with a custom Titan M security chip.

Stay safe with guaranteed updates.

Automatically receive the latest OS and security updates for at least 3 years.

Safe and healthy.

Personal safety and security.

Built by Google, Personal Safety helps you stay safe and connect with first responders.

If you can’t, call 911.

If your phone detects that you were in a car accident, car accident detection can help you reach 911 for you.

Google Pixel 4a 128 GB Smartphone, 5.8 inch OLED Full HD Plus 2340 x 1080, Qualcomm Kryo 470 Gold Dual Core (2 Core) 2.20 GHz, 6 GB RAM, Android 10, 4G, Just Black 2.20 GHz Processor is an excellent true Processing that enables a mobile experience Large games, apps, space-consuming HD photos and videos, plus ultra-large capacity 128 GB storage for important documents High for taking top quality photos and creating videos 12.2 megapixel rear camera with true HD color. It also includes an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for self-shooting and video chat. With NFC support, you can share content with other devices by simply tapping the back of your mobile with the back of another NFC-enabled device.

