Marcian is a rally-inspired 911 Turbo S





This Marsien supercar was conceptualized by Marc Philipp Gemballa, the 27-year-old son of the late German tuner Uwe Gemballa, who was responsible for the visually appealing and record-breaking road car. However, the Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH venture has nothing to do with the Gemballa brand. Marcian is the first product from Marc Philip, who has launched his own startup in the footsteps of his father.

When tested on the red sands of the Alfaya Desert in the United Arab Emirates, the name “Martian” means “Martian” in French because the vehicle appeared to be roaming the surface of the red planet. The improved Porsche 992 Turbo S combines modern hypercar performance with off-road capabilities and everyday practicality for the ultimate driving experience with the latest technology in all terrain.

Mark Philip believes the horsepower game is over, but Marcian is as fast as most supercars. The company claims 62 mph in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph. The base twin-turbo horizontally opposed 6-cylinder engine will be 740hp, giving selected customers the option to raise it to 830hp. An Akrapovič exhaust system has been added for the characteristic roar.

In collaboration with KW Automotive, Marc Philipp Gemballa has developed a suspension system that lifts the car up to 10 inches from stock height. The sports car has also been remapped, with gravel, mud, sand and snow modes added, and two sets of Michelin high performance tires for both on-road and off-road use.

The car body is made entirely of carbon fiber after a thorough aerodynamic analysis courtesy of KLK. If you want to show it off, a bare carbon option is offered. Otherwise, the brand states that it can meet customer demands for exterior coatings. The interior is inspired by the Carrera GT and is styled in suede and carbon fiber with a “project sandbox” kick plate.

All this style and performance is offered at a high price. Only 40 Marsiens will be produced at a base cost of around £ 495,000 (US $ 685,000), and customers will need to bring their own Porsche 992 generation 911 Turbo S for conversion processing. Car enthusiasts are now divided into choosing this modern wonder or the singer ACS.

