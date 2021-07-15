Google opens Meet calls in Glass for all Workspace users





Google has announced that all Workspace (formerly G Suite) customers can now apply for access to Google Meet via a face-mounted Glass device as part of an open beta program.

While many may have forgotten all about Google Glass, which was once consumer-focused, Internet giants continue to provide companies with augmented reality (AR) contradictions as part of the Enterprise edition. I am. So, for example, a technician who needs to perform a real task by hand can see the written instructions directly in line of sight without distraction.

In October, Google announced that the Google Meet video conferencing app would appear in Glass as part of its Early Access program. This meant that field workers, perhaps in warehouses and data centers, could attend Google Meet meetings and show others what they were seeing in the field. This is especially useful if you are seeking help or feedback on a technical issue from another location expert.

The integration is now available to all Google Workspace customers using Glass Enterprise Edition 2. If Google Meet is integrated directly into Workspace, Glass users can join scheduled meetings in Google Calendar directly from Glass.

Remote controller

This latest extension serves as part of a broad push to tools that help workers perform their jobs remotely. While this type of technology saves money and effort, it keeps people socially away from team collaboration in that it doesn’t necessarily have to bring a lot of people to the site to discuss or fix the problem. There is an additional benefit of making it possible. .. As a result, those who are not very interested in technology can look at the equipment and implement modifications with the guidance of technicians on the other side of the world.

