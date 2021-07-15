Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 4 reloaded live: Updated version 1.20 patch notes





The latest round-based zombie experience, Mauerder Toten, has been released as part of a reloaded update to Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The update will be released on July 14th at 11:00 pm CT, adding a lot of new content to the game, focusing on zombie mode, adding Black Ops II DLC maps, and some new content for multiplayer. And some tweaks have been added. rush.

Mauer der Toten includes a ton of new Intel and fresh Easter eggs, as well as additional features such as the Mule Kick Perk-a-Cola and CRBR-SWonder Weapon. Mauer der Toten Easter egg hunting begins on July 15th at 12:00 pm CST.

This update also includes a new weapon, the OTs9 submachine gun. It is described as a fully automatic SMG with “impressive firepower at close range and good visibility when firing” and “reliable recoil control with a small magazine size”. You can unlock it with a new in-game challenge.

Other new additions to multiplayer include Capture the Flag, a classic mode that was a huge hit with Black Ops II’s competitive ladder. Treyarch has also added a hidden Nuke Killstreak. It can be unlocked by killing 30 enemies without dying the player.

Below is a complete list of patch notes for the new Black Ops Cold War update.

Global Weapon OT9 The new SMG is available from multiplayer or zombie in-game challenges, or from the store’s own blueprint version. The assault rifle iron sight was pushed for the following purposes: Features Daily 2XP Token Rewards The new Daily 2XP Token Rewards complete the first daily challenge of the day in multiplayer or zombies. Return new 2XP or 2X Weapon XP token rewards daily. Only one 2XP token can be earned per day. If you don’t complete the challenge that day, you’ll miss the 2XP token reward for that day. Prestige Shop Weapon Blueprints New content available at the Prestige Shop, including the Dark Horse SMG blueprint and the confrontation assault rifle blueprint. Addressed an issue where challenges that required kills through the challenge surface would not track kills consistently. Addressed an issue where the War Track player might not be able to turn the War Track on and off while in the vehicle. High Resolution Texture Pack (PlayStation 5) The PlayStation 5 player moves high resolution textures to the opt-in downloadable pack for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade 3. These will no longer be installed by default and players will need to download them. A pack for the best visual experience in the future. At startup, the player will be prompted to install the pack or cancel the download. If the player cancels, these packs can be downloaded from the in-game store. Zombies Mauer der Toten A new round-based zombie map available for free with Season 4 Reloaded. New enemies of enemy Mauer der Toten: disciples and torturers. Main Quest The main quest will arrive at Mauer de Atoten on July 15th at 10am PST. Benefits Mule Kick New benefits are available on Mauer de Atoten’s Mule Kick Park Machine, Die Machine, Firebase Z, and Outbreak’s Dare Wonder Fizz. Basic Ability: Carry the third major weapon. Skill Tier I: Crafting equipment grants additional equipment if possible. Skill Tier II: All enemies are unlikely to drop ammo Skill Tier III: Stored weapons slowly replenish ammo from stock Skill Tier IV: 25% chance to hold equipment that cannot be recovered when used Skill Tier V: Recovers by repurchasing the third major weapon, the Mule Kick. Wonder Weapon CRBR-S The new Wonder Weapon is only available in Mauer de Atoten. A base pistol weapon with three mod kit variants. Zombies killed with any version of the weapon have a chance to drop one of the three mod kits, equipping the mod kit with a weapon to one of its variants. Equipment LT53 Kajimir New tactical equipment that can be found or crafted as a drop on the round-based map and outbreak crafting table. When deployed, it creates a portal that draws in enemies. Players who jump to the portal will be teleported to another location. Damage Scaling Equipment damage has been scaled evenly, making it more consistent in its ability to kill enemies. Addressed an issue where a particular device was doing more damage than intended due to a direct impact. Gameplay Enemy Health Cap Reduction Zombie: Reduced to + 100% in High Round (Reduced from + 300%) Special: Reduced to + 50% in High Round (Reduced from + 100%) Elite: + 25% in High Round Reduced to (from + 100% down) HVT: Reduced to + 10% in high rounds (decreased from + 100%) Reduced durability of enemy armor Reduced the health of medium and heavy zombie armor by 30%. Essence Addressed an issue where players were spawning with 1000 essences in a round. Base map instead of 500. Intel New In-Game Dark Ether Story Intel can now be found in Mauerder Toten and Outbreak. Challenges New Mauer de Atoten Zombie Challenges have been added, including the new Dark Ops Challenge. Addressed an issue where the Season 4 Staycation Challenge could be completed in the wrong round. Support damage from support items is now scaled evenly to increase the consistency of your ability to kill enemies. Field Upgrade Frost Blast Frost Blast damage is scaled evenly, improving the consistency of your ability to kill enemies. Energy Mine Energy Mine’s damage is scaled evenly, improving the consistency of its ability to kill enemies. Eau de Shroud Addressed an issue with Eau de Shroud Tier V. If you activate the second charge while the first charge is already active, you will not be able to accumulate subsequent charges. Features Dynamic Wallby’s Wallby All round-based zombie map weapons can increase in rarity every 5 rounds, giving players more weapon options to choose from as the round progresses. Rarity can be much higher. To the legendary. Trial You can now get additional weapons as trial rewards. Weapon Unlock Challenge OT 9 Added a new weapon unlock challenge for OT 9 SMG zombies. Weapon Adjustments (Zombies Only) Melee Weapon Pack Apunch Base Damage Increased from 2000 to 2500 Pack Apunch Level 3 Damage Multiplier Increased from 4.0 to 5.0 Sniper Rifle Switzerland K31 Critical Damage Multiplier Increased from 3.5 to 4.5 42 60.SWISSKH3353 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Increased ZRG 20mm critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Increased stock ammo from 24 to 30. Increased the head cannon (Pack-A-Punched). Increased the critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Increased stock ammo from 64 to 72. Sniper Rifle Charlie Increased maximum damage from 150 to 175. Increased stock ammo from 30 to 50. Anathema (Pack A Punch) Maximum damage increased from 300 to 350. Perinton 703 Increased maximum damage from 250 to 275. Increased the critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.0. Pelegri Nodella Morte (Pack A Punch) Increased maximum damage from 500 to 550. Increased the critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.0. LW3 Tundra Increased the critical damage multiplier. r increased from 3.5 to 4.0. Stock ammo increased from 30 to 35. Perm Frost (Pack A Punch) Critical Damage Multiplier increased from 3.5 to 4.0. Stock ammo increased from 70 to 90. Stability Addressed stability issues related to Orda and Mimic. Addressed stability issues related to trial challenges. Outbreak enemies Ronald Reagan are now more likely to spawn on outbreaks. Regions / Objective Regions and Objective Orders no longer loop when all combinations are played as the region progresses. Stability Addressed stability issues related to fishing in outbreaks. Outbreak. Dead Ops Arcade 3 Playlists A new First Person Solo Advanced Start playlist has been added. Gameplay Players should have a more diverse distribution of bonus rooms. Adjusted points awarded for Gladiator and Warden kills. Fine-tuning item spawns. Health has been reduced by 40%. The egg hatching cycle has been shortened, allowing eggs to hatch faster. Eggs jump less and generally don’t jump that high. Mama’s “Armory Basket” was found. Closed various exploits. Stability Added stability fix to further prevent “Charlie 285 Military Gorilla” errors. Onslaught (PlayStation) MapsRush has been added and discovered in Map Rotation with the new Intel. ModesOnslaughtAccelerated mode is now available. The DarkAether Orb does not stop moving, and enemies do not clear or stop spawning. The orb’s movement speed drops to a value that is consistently slower than normal. Average Speed ​​This mode removes the orb fill bar. Because you can’t fill the orbs, they won’t explode and wipe out enemies, and your movements won’t pause. Killed enemies increase the speed of the orb for a short time. Each kill increases the movement speed of the orb by 50% for 3 seconds. This effect overlaps with multiple kills. Elite Surge Waves spawn every three waves. Unlock the Chemtaminated LMG Weapon Blueprint by surviving 20 Challenge-on-Throat Accelerated Surges. Featured Playlist Outbreak Mauerder Toten [NEW]Firebase ZDie MaschineDead Ops Arcade: First PersonDead Ops ArcadeOnslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Accelerated (PlayStation) [NEW]Onslaught Containment (PlayStation) Onslaught Rush (PlayStation) [NEW] Multiplayer Map Rush (6v6) A new map has been added to the multiplayer rotation in 6v6 mode.Mode capture the flag [NEW]A new mode has been added to multiplayer. Capture the enemy flag and return it to your home base to protect the flag from the enemy team. The team with the most captures wins at the end of the match.Crank team deathmatch [NEW]Cranked Moshpit Eliminate new modes available in playlists to become Cranked and earn buffs. CrankedKillConfirmed [NEW]Crank Mospit New modes available in playlists Eliminate enemies, pick up dropped tags to crank and win buffs Multi-team (all modes) Use equipment immediately after player leaves the infiltration plane Addressed a possible issue Increased protection of radiation vests. Multi-Team Elimination Weapons dropped by eliminated enemies are considered loot and are easier to pick up. Equipment and field upgrades will be dropped on death. Improved visibility of supply drop smoke markers. Scorestreaks Nuke (30 Kills) Cranked Hardpoint’s Nuke Scorestreak requires Nuclear Medal (defeats 30 enemies without dying) and is now available in all modes except: League Play and CDL Variant Multi Team Mode Party Games (Prop Hunt, Gun Games, Sticks and Stones, One in the Chamber) Gun Fight’s featured playlists are in a hurry 24 hours a day, 7 days a week [NEW] (Available in hardcore) Capture the Flag [NEW]Crank mosppit [NEW]NukeJacked 24/7 (also available on Hardcore) Party GamesFace Off 6v6Gunfight BlueprintsSnipers Only MoshpitMulti-Team Moshpit League Play Maps CDL Removed standoffs from hardpoint map rotation. Skills Division Addressed an issue where players might not be able to be promoted or demoted to the appropriate skill division.

