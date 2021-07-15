Android 12 Beta 3 and final API





Posted by: Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Every month, we bring Android 12 to its final form with innovative features, a new UI that adapts to our customers, improved performance, enhanced privacy, and security benefits. Many of you are already developing and testing on Android 12 through the beta program. Thanks for all the feedback you have shared so far!

However, there is still a lot of work to be done to release this release. You can try the third beta version of Android 12 today. In addition to updates such as scrolling screenshots, privacy indicator API, and enhanced auto-rotation, Beta 3 also includes the final Android 12 API and official SDK. With them, you can start testing and updating your app prior to platform stability, which will then come in beta 4. Now is the time to make sure your app is ready.

To get Beta 3 now on your Pixel device, sign up for a wireless update here. If you have previously registered, you will automatically get today’s update. You can also get Android 12 Beta 3 on some devices from device manufacturer partners such as Sharp and TCL. For more information, please visit android.com / beta. Visit the Android 12 developer site for more information on how to get started.

What’s new in Beta 3?

Beta 3 includes a number of updates to improve functionality, user experience and performance. Here are some highlights.

Scroll Screenshots-We’ve added scroll screenshots to make it easier to capture and share scrolling content.Since Beta 3, when a user captures a screenshot of scrollable content, the screenshot can be extended to the entire content[さらにキャプチャ]A button will appear allowing you to adjust the trimming.

Capture screenshots scrolling in the Settings app

Scroll screenshots are ready to use in most apps. If your app uses a standard view-based UI, you don’t need to change it. For apps and UI toolkits that don’t use a view-based UI or use a highly customized UI, we’ll introduce a new ScrollCapture API that supports scrolling screenshots. Using this API, the system notifies the app of a scroll capture request and provides a Surface for drawing the UI. We’re repeatedly scrolling screenshots, and Beta 4 has improved default support, such as scrolling list views. We are also working to provide support for a variety of content (such as web content). Please let us know what you think.

On-Device Search-Beta3 emphasizes platform support for AppSearch, a new high-performance on-device search engine. AppSearch allows apps to index structured data and search for it using the built-in full-text search feature. You can also use native features such as highly efficient indexing and retrieval, multilingual support, and relevance ranking.

There are two types of AppSearch: a local index used by backwards compatible apps through the new AppSearch Jetpack library, and a central index that is maintained system-wide for Android 12 (and later releases). Joining the central index allows the system to display your app’s data on the system UI surface unless you choose to opt out. In addition, you can securely share data with other apps, so you can search not only app data but also your own app data. Click here for details.

WindowInsets Privacy Indicator API-Beta 2 has added support for a status bar privacy indicator that indicates that the app is using the device’s camera or microphone. Indicators can be displayed when the app is in immersive mode and can cover controls and content, so the app knows where to draw the indicator and makes the necessary adjustments to prevent useful content from being covered. Must be done. Beta 3 has added a new privacy indicator API to Window Insets. This allows you to get the maximum border of the indicator and its relative placement on the screen, taking into account the current orientation and language settings. Click here for details.

Enterprise-Configurable Camera and Microphone Switching-Beta 2 also introduced a new switching that allows users to instantly turn off access to the microphone and camera on all app devices. These are now accessible to enterprise administrators who can set the required limits on fully managed devices. Click here for details.

New permissions for CDM pairing apps to launch foreground services-Apps paired with Companion Device Manager (CDM) better support companion apps that perform core functions while providing transparency to the system. You can start the foreground service from the background by declaring the new normal permissions. Click here for details.

Better, faster auto-rotation-Enhanced Android’s auto-rotation feature with face detection, which uses the front camera to more accurately recognize when to rotate the screen. This is especially useful for people who are using the device, for example lying on a sofa or bed. For developers, this is due to the automatic rotation behavior[設定]It means that the user experience of users who opt in from will be improved. The enhanced auto-rotation feature is within the recently announced private computing core, so no images are stored or sent from your device. In Beta 3, this feature is available on Pixel 4 and later Pixel devices.

We also optimized animation and redrawing and added an ML-driven gesture detection algorithm to make screen rotation as fast as possible on all devices. As a result, the latency of the basic auto-rotation feature has been reduced by 25%, and the benefits of face detection enhancements are built in addition to these improvements. Try improving the auto-rotation and let us know what you think.

Android 12 for Games-The Game Mode API allows you to react to game player performance profile selections. For example, extended battery life on long commute or performance mode to get peak frame rate. These APIs will be associated with upcoming game dashboards that provide an overlay experience that gives you quick access to key utilities during gameplay. The game dashboard will be available on some devices later this year.

Play while downloading to Android 12 using Touchgrind BMX

On the other hand, playing while downloading allows players to participate in gameplay faster because they can fetch game assets in the background during installation.

For more information on all the new features in Android 12, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

Final API and SDK

We’ve been working on completing the Android 12 API for the past few weeks and today we’re releasing it in Beta 3 with the official API Level 31 SDK. In addition to the API surface, all system behavior for apps and non-SDK interface restrictions will eventually be reached, reaching full platform stability in beta 4.

If you compile your app against the Android 12 API, we recommend that you update your environment with today’s release and recompile your app with the final SDK and the latest tools.

App compatibility

Now that many early adopter users and developers have Android 12 Beta on their Pixel and other devices, it’s time to make sure your app is compatible and ready to use.

To test your app’s beta 3 compatibility, simply install the version published from Google Play or other sources on a device or emulator running Android 12 Beta. It handles all the flow of your app and monitors for functional or UI issues. Check for behavioral changes and focus your tests on areas where the underlying changes can affect your app. We don’t need to change the targetSdkVersion of the app at this time, so we recommend that you publish the update for Android 12 Beta users as soon as possible after resolving the issue.

As mentioned earlier, Android 12 will reach Platform Stability in the next release, Beta 4. PlatformStability establishes all system behavior, SDK / NDK API, and non-SDK limits for your app. At that point, you can start the final compatibility test and release a fully compatible version of your app, SDK, or library. Learn more about the Android 12 timeline for developers.

Get started with Android 12!

Today’s beta release includes everything you need to try out the latest Android 12 features, test your app, and provide feedback. Simply register for a supported Pixel device and you’ll get updates wirelessly. To get started, set up the Android 12 SDK.

You can also get Android 12 Beta 3 on devices from top device manufacturer partners such as Sharp and TCL. Visit android.com/beta for a complete list of partners participating in Android 12 Beta. For more extensive testing, you can try Android 12 Beta with an Android GSI image. If you don’t have a device, you can test it with the Android emulator.

Beta3 is also available on Android TV, so you can check out the latest TV features and test your app with the all-new Google TV experience. Try it with the ADT-3 Developer Kit. Click here for details.

For more information on Android 12 Beta, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://android-developers.googleblog.com/2021/07/android-12-beta-3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos