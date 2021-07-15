Sony WF-1000XM4 Review: Best Sound Canceling Earphones | Sony





Sony’s latest and greatest noise-cancelling earphones far outperform their predecessors and competitors.

The $ 250 ($ 279.99 / $ 449.99) WF-1000XM4 is a premium true wireless earphone that works well with Apple AirPods Pro, Jabra Elite 85t, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and more.

They were the successors to the WF-1000XM3 and were great but huge. Sony has significantly reduced the Mark 4 model case and earphones without sacrificing performance.

The redesigned earphones are 10% smaller, fit much more safely, and feature excellent foam-based earphone tips in three sizes.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Earphones are considerably heavier than the 5.4g AirPods Pro, each weighing 7.3g, but they don’t feel that way to your ears and you can listen comfortably for hours without rest.

They don’t have stems, but they stick out farther than some slimmer rivals. Earphones are sweat resistant, but are not recommended for running as there are no additional attachments to secure them away from the tip of the earphones.

The case and battery case are 40% smaller than the previous model and easy to put in your pocket, so it’s similar to the best available, but the gray model easily picks up the blue stains on your jeans.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Earphones last longer than most competitors. 8 hours of music with noise canceling, up to 12 hours without noise canceling, talk time is about 5.5 hours. The case fully charges the earphones twice and listens for a total of at least 24 hours.

The case will charge in about 90 minutes with USB-C or Qi wireless charging, but if it’s empty, you can just charge your earphones for 5 minutes and play 60 minutes of music.

specification

Water resistance: IPX4 (sweat)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, SBC, AAC, LDAC

Battery life: 8 hours for ANC, 5.5 hours for calls, up to 24 hours for cases

Earphone weight: 7.3g

Driver size: 6mm

Charging case weight: 40g

Case charging: USB-C, Qi wireless charging

Connectivity and Control The touch panel on the outside of each bud supports single, double, triple, and tap-and-hold gesture controls.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

Earphones can be fast paired with Android, fast paired with a Windows PC, or standard paired with Apple or other devices. They support the universal SBC and AAC Bluetooth audio formats used by most devices. However, like Sony’s high-end over-ear headphones, the XM4 is the first because it supports a high-resolution LDAC audio format that is compatible with many Android devices with some of the highest quality Bluetooth audio available. It is part of the earphones.

It connects to only one device at a time, but you can seamlessly switch between devices without having to manually disconnect from each device first. The connection to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, iPhone 12 Pro, and Surface Pro 7 was solid at home and on the street. However, due to the situation in Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, testing in crowded areas was not possible.

The excellent Headphones Connect app for Android and iOS handles sound modes, equalizers, settings, updates and displays the battery level of your earphones and case.

Remove one earphone to pause / play the music. Both sides can control either noise canceling, volume, or playback via the touch panel. Tap gestures work fine, but they are limited to two sets of controls at a time. I adjusted the volume of the earphones on the left and selected playback on the right, so I couldn’t turn noise canceling on and off without using the app.

Earphones have built-in support for the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, including long-press access to Wakeward (Hey Google or Alexa) or earphones, and basic access to Siri on your iPhone.

Vivid sound The sound quality and balance of earphones is top notch.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The XM4 is part of the best sounding true wireless earphones available. Like their predecessors, they produce a kind of sparkling, detailed and rich audio that allows you to hear new things on your favorite tracks for years.

They are balanced and produce a perfect but not overly bassy sound suitable for most music genres, but with a clear bass setting you can certainly feel it. .. The treble is detailed and accurate, the mids are strong and warm, and the vocals are very clear. They have excellent separation of instruments and handle complex overlapping sounds very well.

You can fine-tune the sound to your personal taste with the full equalizer available in the Headphones Connect app. The Sonys DSEE Extreme system, which uses AI to improve the sound of compressed audio, is also well suited for music streamed in SBC or AAC Bluetooth audio format, but reduces battery life by about an hour.

Effective Active Noise Canceling Automatic Wind Noise Reduction worked very well. This is something that the predecessor of XM4 had a hard time dealing with.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / Guardian

The XM4 has the most effective noise canceling features of any earphone I’ve tested and is very close to the performance of Bose and Sony’s best large over-ear noise canceling headphones. The new V1 chip beats its predecessor, effectively removing or reducing overall noise such as fan noise, engine rumble, and speech, making it easier to listen to music at a lower volume.

We recommend using the excellent ambient sound mode, especially as it has the effect of blocking car noise on the road. You can set the amount of noise allowed on the sliding scale or switch to focus on the voice so that you can hear the human voice but block other noise. In adaptive sound mode, you can use the Headphones Connect app to make these changes automatically based on noise and your location.

sustainability

Sony does not provide the expected life of the earphone or case battery. Batteries of similar products typically last for at least 500 full charge cycles, while maintaining at least 80% of their original capacity. Like most true wireless earphones, the WF-1000XM4 is irreparable and the battery cannot be replaced, so it will eventually be disposable.

Sony has not commented on the use of recycled materials and has not published an environmental impact report on headphones. We publish an annual sustainability report and its roadmap to eliminate environmental impact by 2050.

Observation

They support Sonys 360 Reality Audio systems for music like surround sound, but only with certain apps like Amazon Music HD and Tidal, not with Spotify.

The call quality was good and the background noise was minimal, but my voice was quite muffled in a loud environment.

The chat feature can detect what you’re talking about and automatically turn on the ambient sound mode, or press and hold the touchpad to turn it on quickly to hear the announcement.

price

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is priced at 250 / $ 279.99 / A $ 449.95 and is available in black or gray.

For comparison, the Apple AirPods Pro has an RRP of 249, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has a price of 219, the Jabra Elite 85t has a price of 219.99, and the Bose QC earphones have a price of 249.95.

verdict

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is part of the best sound, most effective noise canceling Bluetooth earphones you can buy for money.

They still have a terrible name, but they’re smaller, easier to fit, more comfortable, last longer, and much more pocketable than their best-in-class predecessors. They support the high resolution LDAC Bluetooth format on Android, which is rare for earphones, and provide the same good sound as the iPhone and other devices.

The controls work fine, but it’s nice to be able to adjust the noise canceling at the same time as the volume and playback. At 250 they are not cheap, but comparable to many top competitors. The worst thing is that they are irreparable, cannot be replaced when the battery is exhausted, and eventually becomes disposable and loses the star.

Pros: Vibrant sound, highly effective noise canceling, excellent ambient sound mode, long battery life, long-term comfort, stable connection, full EQ, Google Assistant, Alexa, pocket case, cross Platform app support.

Disadvantages: Earphones are big and expensive, and you can’t control everything from the gesture panel at the same time. The mics sound muffled in noisy places and there are no extra wings to hold them for running.

Don’t forget to charge the Headphones Connect app as it will notify you when the case’s battery is below 30%.Photo: Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian Other reviews

