Netflix wants to be a video game Netflix, good luck

The witcher

Netflix

A few years ago, Netflix said its biggest rivals weren’t cables or other streaming services, but Fortnite, the leading video game and immersive world, is robbing potential streaming time. Netflix is ​​now moving into the gaming industry itself.

Netflix currently has a gaming division that employs EA, Zynga, and Oculus veteran Mike Verdu.

The idea is to have a Netflix gaming section listed alongside regular streaming services, but people look at this headline and seem to be driving their imagination about what this will look like.

From Axios, there are some details about the potential scale of this.

Perhaps don’t think of the vast AAA adaptations such as Narcos and Ozark, as it was supposed to be a small Apple Arcade that generally features high-quality mobile games. When I first heard this, I immediately thought of a retro-style Stranger Things game that Netflix had previously commissioned.

Stranger Things

Netflix

Perhaps this is a combination of Netflix’s IP-related stuff and the original work commissioned directly by Netflix. It’s reportedly download-based rather than streaming-based, so it’s limited to mobile devices such as phones and tablets and may not play on TV (although it’s not completely excluded). ..

It’s supposed to be a hit in 2022, and Netflix is ​​also considering spooling a real studio to create in-house games, but that hasn’t happened yet.

In short, I think this is a lot smaller than everyone thinks, at least in the early stages here. It doesn’t sound like Megacorp’s game streaming service as seen by Google or Amazon. It also doesn’t sound like a potential competitor to the Xbox Game Pass. These are much smaller and most look like mobile-style games. Some are based on Netflix IP, others are not.

This doesn’t seem to be as groundbreaking as many headlines suggest. I feel that the goal is to make the Netflix app longer available in the gaming section, rather than moving to other gaming apps on mobile devices. More time across the app = better for Netflix. They do not have the ability to undertake major players in the gaming industry that require huge investment in time and resources. Obviously, Netflix’s long-term plans for the gaming industry cannot be ruled out. This feels like a first step, but it’s not another Stadia clone. No, Netflix hasn’t built a huge AAA studio to take on the industry giants. ..

Anyway, not yet.

