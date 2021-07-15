Boss’ EURUS GS-1 electric guitar is Bluetooth programmable and also provides a built-in synth sound





Boss’ latest e-guitar, the EURUS GS-1, is a next-generation instrument that you can’t miss. The latest features of this electric guitar set it apart from other guitars with its built-in synth engine and programmable setup of Bluetooth.

If you’re using iOS or Android, you can evaluate special variations of your guitar and adjust the depth, tone, and other factors to your liking.

Boss reveals EURUS GS-1

Boss' latest electric guitar EURUS GS-1 can now be programmed via Bluetooth. You can also fine-tune parameters such as timbre and depth to suit your musical taste.

In the company’s press release, written Thursday, July 15, the EURUS GS-1 guitar acts as a breakthrough instrument featuring a series of new technological upgrades to the electric guitar.

The newly released e-guitar has a Boss synth engine to help users experiment with the sound choices they want to capture.

In the case of Sonic Explorer, the boss said that high quality sound is available through the built-in synth sound.

The EURS GS-1 guitar is adjustable, but it can maintain the natural sound of the instrument with respect to latency issues and other related causes that can affect the quality of the music.

Boss GS-1 electric guitar is programmable via Bluetooth

In another article, Engadget reported that the latest Bosse-guitar can now be programmed via Bluetooth.

First, you need access to an application that works on Android and iOS platforms. According to the guitar maker, users are now able to enjoy a variety of synth types, fully manipulating the right combination of tones and other elements to their liking.

Before testing on the live stage, users are free to adjust their setup changes so they know the best combination of sounds they want to achieve.

Returning to Bluetooth, the EURUS GS-1 has an EV-1WL wireless MIDI pedal and the user has to do all the setup.

If the player wants to find a blend of filter depth and pitch, he simply uses the toe switch to adjust them.

Headquartered in Hamamatsu, the latest electric guitar features Goto hardware designed to provide “smooth tremolo action and stable tuning stability with a two-point fulcrum and staggered height lock machine head.” I said there is.

What’s more, its lightweight appearance doesn’t bother you, it only gives you the comfort you want while playing it.

Anyone who wants to get this guitar will have to wait until October to buy this guitar. It costs you $ 2,000.

Boss MKII amplifier

Speaking of bosses, you can also check out the Katana guitar amps that remain as recommended products to this day.

The Katana-50 MKII allows users to connect via USB. Accessing additional features through Boss Tone Studio now allows you to test some simulations of your microphone.

