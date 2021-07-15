Why Okinawa Pikachu will be released-Daily Research Plot





Pokemon GO Updates: Recently, Pokemon Go announced that players may have to wait a bit longer for a special edition of Pokemon Go that was due to be released on July 22, 2021.

Why was the new special edition delayed?

Trainers and players looking to add the latest theme Pikachu to their Pokemon Go collection will have to wait longer, Niantic announced. Niantic also reported that it had postponed the release of Pikachu in Okinawa indefinitely.

Pokemon GO is fighting this pandemic and faces many problems as the pandemic reduces the ability of players to get out and interact in-game. For months, Niantic has been tweaking the game to make it easier for players to earn rewards and catch Pokemon without leaving home.

However, in June 2021, Niantic announced that it would deploy some of these changes to Pokemon Go as parts of the world reopened. This, in theory, would allow people to play again in more public places. And because of this fad, the game had to be postponed further.

Japan imposes strict restrictions on foreigners coming to their country for covid-19. Currently, even if Japanese people want to go to their own country, they cannot go to Japan, so we have strict restrictions. However, there seem to be exceptions to those related to the Olympics.

When is the new release date of Pokemon GO? ScreenRant

As Niantic reported, recent incidents are arguably the reason why Japan has imposed a state of emergency due to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state of emergency is likely to continue until August 22, 2021, with various restrictions partially restricting meetings and travel.

Given that Okinawa’s Pikachu is part of the impetus to boost tourism, it is unlikely that the game will start before the end of the emergency. Players must wait at least until the end of August. After that, you can see what’s coming. If the fall of 2021 doesn’t work, it’s before Niantic feels comfortable launching Pokemon Air Adventure.

Unlike other Pokemon Go limited-time events, Okinawa’s Pikachu will eventually be caught for a year instead of weeks or days, giving players some peace of mind.

After an emergency, hype could certainly get a new release date.

