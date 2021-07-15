USM’s Gulf Blue Initiative focuses on promoting the blue economy in southern Mississippi





Gulfport, Mississippi (WLOX)-The Southern University of Mississippi has launched a new initiative to help build partnerships, grow businesses, and strengthen the Gulf Coast’s blue economy.

The Gulf Blue Initiative focuses on innovative technologies and research that will help boost the economy of southern Mississippi. The initiative is ready to bring Big Ideas Out of the Blue by leveraging regional geography and maritime resources and positioning the Gulf of Mississippi to lead the development of world-changing innovations, USM said. ..

USM President Rodney Bennett said he was talking about affecting the economy and affecting the state so that young people could see themselves in the Mississippi in the long run.

Dr. Kelly Lucasto, Associate Vice President of USM Research Coastal Operations, said it would also help attract new businesses to the coast.

Lukast said he intended to leverage the assets of the Gulf of Mississippi (marine assets, infrastructure assets, expertise here) to attract you to the Gulf of Mississippi and continue to grow, expand and create jobs here. Says. ..

This initiative includes an incubation process that helps entrepreneurs build the blue economy further.

According to Lucast, companies can enter and talk to experts on how to start a company, evaluate the company, raise investor funding, and work with experts. Whatever their innovation, the little things they need to make work well.

Partnerships with organizations such as NOAA are also essential. This includes creating and nurturing an ecosystem of entrepreneurs that is important to NOAA, said Nancy Hann, head of the Marine Corps Aviation Corps at NOAA.

For our mission, we need that innovation. Mr. Han, to promote what we do, promote ideas, promote innovation, promote new tools and technologies, continue to increase the way we deliver products and services, and understand the ocean. You need the agility of small businesses.

According to a USM statement, Gulf Blue has accumulated the knowledge of research scientists, federal agencies, industry partners and entrepreneurs to further develop the region as a world leader in marine and maritime technology.

The University of Southern Mississippi not only facilitates the development of key academic programs that meet the needs of coastal regions, businesses and economies, but President Rodney D. Bennett takes advantage of the state’s growing blue economic momentum to take advantage of Mississippi. He described coastal businesses and industries that will drive the Gulf into the future of its transformation.

USM has strategically invested in maritime infrastructure for Mississippi to advance technology through an early set of six blue technology innovation clusters.

Unmanned Spacecraft Sea-friendly plastic precision aquaculture smart port marine system coastal data

Mississippi is seeing growing excitement for evolving blue technology and innovation around the world, and with the lack of a former Blue Tech cluster in the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf Blue pursues this tremendous opportunity to grow the global blue economy. We are in a unique position to take advantage of the sector. Said Dr. Kelly Lucas, Vice President of Coastal Business at USM.

Some big ideas related to the blue economy include maximizing existing world-class marine research capabilities. Connect entrepreneurs and start-ups with federal agencies and fixed investment. Promote and retain both talent and industry by promoting the unique qualities of the Mississippi Gulf.

Each county along the coast of Mississippi has assets, and we have stated that we will acquire those assets and work with universities, especially South Mississippi University, to build a stronger Blue Tech economy. I will. Jackson County Economic Development Foundation.

Collaboration with private blue tech companies, including Ocean Aero, focused on the development of intelligent autonomous underwater vehicles. AI Control Technologies Inc. is focused on developing automation for the aquaculture industry. And SeaAhead, Bluetech’s startup platform. It is also the key to the success of the Gulf Blue Initiative.

Alissa Peterson, Co-Founder and Executive Director of SeaAhead, said: The Gulf Coast plays an important role in the development of marine-related innovations, and we believe the creation of the Gulf Blue brand will support the global competitiveness of this effort.

The presence of USM across all three coastal counties and expertise in marine-related areas are integral elements of the Gulf Blue Initiative. USM’s assets along the Mississippi Bay include the Gulf Park Campus (a hub for academic guidance in the Gulf), Hydrographic Research Center, Fisheries Development Research Center, Gulf Geospatial Center, Sad Cochrane Marine Fisheries Culture Center, and Marine Research Center. I will. , Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise (opened in 2022), and a fleet of research vessels.

Together with our partner organizations, these assets form a unique maritime infrastructure to support the design, testing, and refinement of marine and maritime-related technologies.

The Gulf Blue Initiative will actually support not only the government agencies Navy and NOAA, but also the USM in academia, new innovations and new companies moving to the Gulf, said Dr. William (Bill) Burnett, Technical Director. I am. For Navy Meteorological Ocean Command.

Located in Gulfport, Mississippi, the historic Gulf & Ship Island Building is the heart of the new Gulf Blue Initiative, with 24-hour connected space for Blue Tech Innovators. Downtown Gulfport provides convenient access to Gulfport Harbor, railroads, interstate highways, and Gulfport Biloxy International Airport. This central location also helps connect innovators and start-ups with USM coastal academic and research expertise and students.

The University of Southern Mississippi is one of the few universities in the country to deliberately align its economic development strategy with our research and academic expertise, said Dr. Shannon Campbell, Senior Vice President of Coastal Operations at USM. Says. And now, at Gulf Blue, we take ownership of a fascinating innovation economy and support the growth and development of the Gulf Coast region.

USM’s presence at the Gulf & Ship Island Building is managed through a lease between the USM Research Foundation and Mississippi Power.

For more information on GulfBlue or how to join, please visit GulfBlue.org or send an email to Info @ GulfBlue.org.

