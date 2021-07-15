Microsoft issues a serious Windows 10 upgrade warning





It’s time to pay attention to Windows 10 users, Microsoft announcing a critical update warning and you need to act.

Microsoft has urged Windows 10 users to install new updates for “critical” new zero-day hacks.

SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET VIA GETTY IMAGES MORE FROM FORBESMicrosoft confirms six Windows 10 “zero-day” threats and pushes FixBy Gordon Kelly

With its new Windows 10 Patch Tuesday Update, Microsoft unveiled a stunning 117 security hole fix. Of these defects, 103 are classified as important and 13 are considered serious (including further modifications of the infamous PrintNightmare exploit). In addition, Microsoft has confirmed that four of its critical flaws have been aggressively attacked by hackers.

This amount of corrections exceeds the sum of the last two months, says the Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), a global community of independent security researchers. ZDI also highlights four attacks that are being actively exploited to pay particular attention: CVE-2021-34527 (PrintNightmare), CVE-2021-34448 (Memory Corruption Vulnerabilities), CVE- 2021-31979 and CVE-2021-33771 (both elevated privileges attacks)) This is the most serious type of hack that Windows users may face.

In addition to the serious flaws, there are even more interesting exploits to note. CVE-2021-34466 is a hack of Windows Hello, Microsoft’s popular login system that uses fingerprint and facial recognition. According to Microsoft’s own numbers, about 85% of all sign-ins to Windows 10 devices are currently using Windows Hello.

Our findings show that all USB devices [such as a webcam] You can clone and impersonate any USB device as another USB device. The operating system cannot verify the authenticity of such devices, at least not according to the USB specification, says Cyber ​​Ark Labs, a security research team that discovered the bug. This suggests that further hacking of Windows Hello is expected in the future.

To download the latest Windows 10 patch, users must follow these steps:

Windows Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update.[更新を確認]Click. Confirm that the installation of the new patch for July will start. I will restart my computer later.

Hackers seem to have declared an open season on Windows 10 this month. Therefore, as a priority, we recommend that all Windows 10 users download these updates.

Forbes Details

Microsoft confirms six Windows 10 zero-day threats and pushes fixes

How to upgrade to Windows 10 for free in 2021

