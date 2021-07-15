Development of marketing-led companies in technology-driven industries





Ashley Libby Diaz, PT, MBA is a marketing leader, brand strategist, and certified executive leadership coach in medical devices and technology.

What is your favorite misconception about marketing?

In my opinion, marketing is damaging a company’s bottom line. An expensive sub-department aimed at sending out pamphlets, social media posts, press releases and making a fuss at the trade fair.

After working in a predominantly engineering and sales-led industry for over 15 years, I’m no longer shocked to hear people expressing such views on marketing. That does not mean that we agree or endorse the idea that marketing is merely a content factory aimed at servicing more important parts of the business, such as research and development and sales. Instead of being frustrated, I now take action.

No matter what industry you are in, you’ll come across preconceived, unfounded ideas about what marketing is and what it can do. Fortunately, as marketing professionals, we know the true capabilities and potential of marketing. I believe it is our responsibility to influence and change the views of others if we want to strengthen marketing and play a bigger role both inside and outside the organization.

I see marketing as a driving force for revenue, growth, impact and innovation. I’m working to redefine and even reinvent the marketing identity in a technology-driven industry. Would you like to do it together?

You can also redefine your marketing identity within your organization. You just have to take the right approach.

The important thing is to understand the problem. Identity is formed with or without you. This applies to individuals, groups, teams, departments, organizations, and companies as a whole. This means that if you are not actively forming your marketing identity, it will be formed in a way that could possibly undermine the effectiveness and potential of your marketing.

Identity is often built on self-belief, but when accidentally or left to external forces, identity is usually built on other beliefs instead. Some of those beliefs may be valid. Some may not. This problem arises when marketing prejudices and unfounded beliefs become established within an organization, leading to dysfunction, suboptimal results, demoralization, and limited potential.

This is what to do:

Start by diagnosing the current marketing identity, establishing a baseline, assessing the size of the problem, and understanding the amount of change required. This can be done through anonymous research or by hiring an outside coach or consultant to collect anonymous feedback from key stakeholders.

Next, clearly define your marketing identity. We recommend the following steps:

1. Identify your beliefs about marketing and marketing potential within your organization.

2. Create a team charter to redefine or reinvent your marketing identity and work with your team to identify your team’s beliefs about marketing and marketing potential within your organization.

3. Based on your beliefs and your team’s beliefs, create a complete picture of the identity you need for marketing.

These three steps are simple, but not easy. With this figure in mind, you need to make the changes you want to see. This requires working with marketing teams and a wider organization to achieve this desired state.

You may need to identify new beliefs, abilities, and behaviors that your team needs to adopt and create a new environment in which the identities desired in marketing can thrive. Indeed, marketing needs to be relocated within the organization. It’s very important to get others in your organization to embrace your new identity in marketing. You need to carefully relocate your marketing so that your team is consistently visible over the long term in a way that matches the identity you need for marketing.

Still, some people may be slow or reluctant to look at marketing from a new perspective. You may need to have one or more important conversations with people who are less supportive or skeptical of the new marketing identity in order to influence their views and beliefs.

Finally, keep in mind that changes are rarely quick or easy. This effort to redefine the marketing identity aims to build marketing impact and potential within the organization and increase the impact and potential of the organization within the market. You can identify the identities you need for marketing, implement changes, and work to establish a new identity in your marketing, or consider working with a coach or consultant to do so.

Whether you’re doing this to redefine your marketing identity yourself or with the help of external support, keep your vision of marketing potential at the forefront and keep in mind the power of this new identity. please. They can keep you moving when change is unlikely and help create a new marketing identity that positions marketing as a force to generate top-line growth, drive business, and demonstrate leadership. ..

