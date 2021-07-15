Start-Up Nation Central Appoints Avi Hasson as New CEO





Tel Aviv, Israel, July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Start-Up Nation Central, an independent non-profit organization that connects global companies, investors and governments to Israel’s innovation ecosystem, today appoints Avi Hasson. Announced. As the next CEO.

Avi Hasson, new CEO of Start-Up Nation Central (credit: Vered Farkash)

Hasson’s career spans executive roles in the business, technology, and non-profit sectors. He was Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Israel and was the first chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), a government agency responsible for planning and implementing Israeli innovation policies. Prior to working for the government, Hasson was a general partner of Gemini Israel Funds, one of Israel’s top venture capital firms. After leaving his position at IIA in 2017, he joined Emerge, an early-stage venture, as a general partner and serves on the board of Tower Semiconductor, a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions.

In addition to his long record of public services, Avi has set himself as the leader of some of Israel’s most important nonprofits. He has the Sheba Medical Center at SpaceIL, an organization that promotes science and technology education aimed at landing the first Israeli spacecraft on the Moon, and a technical training program to address the technology of the entire Israeli industry. He is a board member of the Israel Tech Challenge offering. Shortage of human resources.

Hasson promotes Start-Up Nation Central’s mission to expand Israel’s position as a leader in global innovation, building on its extensive experience in linking private, public and NGO investments in Israeli innovation. I will.

This announcement will be made at an important moment for Israel’s technology ecosystem.

Significant growth in the technology ecosystem: Israel is one of the leading countries in technology investment growth, according to data from the Start-Up Nation Finder, compared to year-over-year growth in global investment. It has increased by 152%. 112% during the same period. As of today, Israeli startups have raised 38 megarounds this year, surpassing the 21 megarounds raised in 2020 in less than six months. In addition, there have been 39 IPOs and 4 SPACs so far, compared to all 21 IPOs in 2020 and 12 IPOs in 2019.

Human Capital Challenges and Opportunities: The lack of skilled technicians poses significant challenges to the Israeli innovation ecosystem, as documented by Start-Up Nation Central in a joint report with the Israeli Innovation Authority. Start-Up Nation Central and its related research and policy agencies are poised to help decision makers tackle this and other challenges throughout Israel’s innovation sector.

Opportunities for the Abraham Agreement: The historic Abraham Agreement has brought an era of new opportunities to the region. Start-Up Nation Central is well-positioned to connect governments and ecosystems and acts as a central liaison for participating countries on technology-based innovation. In April, UAE’s first Israeli ambassador, His Excellency Mohammed Alkaha, joined the Start-Up Nation Central to launch a task force focused on facilitating collaboration between Israel and the Emirati technology ecosystem. Earlier this week, UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Binto Mohammed Saeed Halleb Al Meili also joined the Startup Nation with an ambassador as part of his first official visit to Israel.・ We visited Central and announced the joint venture. A framework for addressing shared food and water security challenges. In parallel, Start-Up Nation Central has begun to work with UAE and Bahrain partners to build important relationships.

Terry Kassel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Start-Up Nation Central, said: “We welcome Avi Hasson to lead the Start-Up Nation Central. Avi has spent nearly 30 years in various roles as a leader in the Israeli innovation ecosystem. He expands the impact of Israeli innovation domestically. Very well suited to lead the work of Start-Up Nation Central and has new partners in the region and around the world. Government and corporate breakthroughs triggered by global epidemics and major diplomatic breakthroughs. Leaders are paying attention. For Israel, we are looking for solutions to the most urgent challenges more than ever. Start-UpNationCentral is ready to meet this need under Avi’s leadership and strategic vision. . ”

Avi Hasson, the next CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, commented: Exporting innovation locally and taking on this new role is a great privilege. We look forward to working with the Start-UpNation Central team to leverage the formidable relationships, track record and platform of the organization to expand its influence. And the range of Israeli innovation. ”

Abi Hasson will take office on September 1, 2021.

About Startup Nation Central

Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a philanthropically funded non-profit organization.

About Start-Up Nation Finder

Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli technical organizations based on the specific interests of their customers. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub for Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations, and technology-based innovations related to academic research. The open source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli technology companies.

