Building ethical AI products gives businesses a competitive advantage

Ensuring that Singapore AI-led services and products are ethical and reliable can be competitive for companies, experts said Wednesday.

Artificial intelligence systems are already transforming our business. You can automate iterative tasks, analyze large amounts of data, recommend content, translate languages, and even play games.

However, the current scope of what AI can do is relatively narrow. Some experts say that there is a long way to go before this technology becomes so-called artificial intelligence, or AGI, which demonstrates the virtual ability of AI to understand or learn all the intellectual tasks that humans can do.

But even with today’s narrow features, AI has a set of ethical issues, such as whether the data entered into the AI ​​program is biased and whether AI can be held accountable if something goes wrong. Some people point out that it raises various issues.

Building a reliable AI system requires cooperation between the state and various stakeholders, according to Wonki Min, a former deputy minister of South Korea’s Ministry of Science and Technology, who led the country’s national AI strategy. Is.

This means working with industry experts, scholars, and everyday people who use these technologies, as well as neighboring countries, Min said in a panel discussion on AI governance at the Asia Tech x Singapore conference. I mentioned in.

Essentials for building trust

Experts have previously warned that inherently biased AI programs can cause serious problems and undermine people’s confidence in those systems. For example, facial recognition software may incorporate accidental racial and gender prejudices that can threaten a particular group of people.

Andrew Wykov, director of science and technology innovation at the OECD, who was a member of the panel, said trust is the basis for adopting any technology and experiencing its full benefits.

Artificial intelligence gives the industry a competitive edge.

Ieva Martinkenaite

Vice President of Telenor Research

He pointed out that there are some “essential” elements to building trust in AI systems. This includes being able to transparently explain how the program works and ensuring that the program is robust, safe, secure, and accountable.

Regulators face the daunting task of finding a balance in encouraging further AI development and managing associated risks. Some researchers say it’s too early for policy makers to impose strict new rules on technology.

As part of that, the OECD Principles on AI promote artificial intelligence that is “innovative, credible, and respects human rights and democratic values” and provides recommendations to policy makers and other stakeholders. ..

Competitive advantage

According to Hiroaki Kitano, President and CEO of Sony Computer Science Laboratories, building a reliable and ethical AI system and the governance around it can be competitive for companies. ..

Japanese conglomerates use AI in a variety of products, including cameras.

According to Ieva Martinkenaite, vice president of Telenor Research, ethical AI is a “responsible business” for Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor. She pointed out that many of the next-generation communication networks are driven by software embedded in AI, and technology is essential for new growth opportunities.

According to Martinkenaite, this requires a set of global rules and trust principles built around AI, which is followed not only by telecommunications companies, but also by global vendors that outsource some of their operations. I will. Vendors could include stakeholders such as equipment providers, software companies, and service guarantee companies, he added.

“Artificial intelligence makes the industry competitive,” she said.

Wonki Min, now president of the State University of New York in South Korea, added that if a company does not meet the ethical standards set in AI, it will not be able to survive in the market. If governments cannot create a reliable AI environment, they cannot maximize the benefits of technology.

“Therefore, building reliable AI is essential to maximizing the potential benefits of AI technology, and the way is in the global stakeholder approach,” Min said. I am.

