TSMC confirms negotiations to build a Japanese chip factory





TAIPEI-Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing confirmed on Thursday that it is aiming to become Japan’s first chip production base and will continue to build its overseas manufacturing footprint to remain competitive in the long run.

CCWei, CEO of TSMC, said the world’s top chip makers are conducting “due diligence” to determine the feasibility of Japanese chip facilities. Nikkei Asia previously reported that TSMC is considering building a factory in western Kumamoto to meet the growing demand from Sony and other major customers.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said the chip manufacturing plant was “currently in the process of due diligence to set up a special technology fab in Japan.” “It’s too early to disclose the decision because it’s based on customer needs, operational efficiency assessments, and cost economics.” A potential fab in Japan is TSMC’s $ 100 billion over three years. He added that it was not included in the capital investment plan.

Liu also said that TSMC has not denied further expansion of production capacity in the United States, and will increase production capacity in China as major economies promote more chip-making activities on land. He said it continues to grow.

“In recent years, the increasing need for security in semiconductor infrastructure has led to a global manufacturing footprint to maintain and strengthen our competitive advantage and better serve our customers in a new geopolitical environment. It’s expanding, “Liu called on investors on Thursday.

Liu confirmed for the first time that TSMC’s $ 12 billion plant in Arizona will begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024 and will be hired in the United States to staff the facility. The first engineer said he arrived in Taiwan in late April. training.

“We keep compressing the schedule [for the project] As much as possible. “

TSMC also elaborated on its expansion plans in China, previously stating that it would spend $ 2.8 billion in China.

TSMC plans to increase its Nanjing plant’s production capacity by 60% per month to 40,000 by mid-2023 to meet its customers’ “urgent needs,” he said. However, the expansion of production there uses less advanced 28-nanometer technology. This is several generations behind the US chip factory that uses industry-leading 5nm technology.

These moves are part of TSMC’s long-standing shift in strategy to focus production in Taiwan, where TSMC maintains most of its manufacturing operations, but Liu said his company is on the cutting edge, including three. Said it is still expanding in Taiwan due to its chip production technology. nm process.

In a recent supply chain review by Washington, the high concentration of chip production in Taiwan, a major Asian chip economy that China considers part of its territory, is a potential vulnerability in the semiconductor supply chain. I pointed out.

“Let me tell you … everyone wants to have a peaceful Taiwan Strait, and it’s not only for the benefit of every country, but also for Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain. Nobody I don’t want to confuse it, “said Liu, a clear attempt to alleviate investors’ concerns about geopolitical risks.

Meanwhile, TSMC said the global shortage of automotive chips will be “significantly reduced” from this quarter. TSMC manufactures chips for automotive chip designers such as NXP, Infineon and Renesas and expects to increase the output of its key vehicle component, the microcontrol unit, by nearly 60% at the 2020 level. ..

TSMC estimates July-September quarterly revenues of $ 14.6 billion to $ 14.9 billion at an exchange rate of NT $ 27.9 to US $, in line with consensus forecasts.

Some analysts are concerned that large and sustainable capital investments could undermine TSMC’s profitability, while others are optimistic about the company’s outlook.

In a research note, Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan said, “I think margin pressure is becoming an increasingly important concern …. Despite its quality nature, the strain is attractive. I don’t think. ” Investing in TSMC’s stock “may die in the next 12-18 months,” he added.

Mark Li, an analyst at Bernstein Research, said TSMC is likely to maintain manufacturing leadership over the next few years.

“In the medium to long term, we believe TSMC’s outlook remains strong. We believe TSMC will be differentiated and unaffected next year, despite the high risk of revisions in this sector.” Said. “TSMC’s involvement with Intel is steadily progressing and will help TSMC’s revenue growth significantly in 2023.”

TSMC reported a nearly 12% year-on-year increase in net profit for the just-finished quarter, slightly below analysts’ expectations, but a 20% increase in revenue.

TSMC shares closed 0.16% higher on Thursday at NT $ 614 in Taipei. The share of chip manufacturing giants has risen by more than 15% so far this year.

