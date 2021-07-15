P & G Ventures highlights “second skin” microbiome products on the challenge of virtual innovation





Procter & Gamble’s in-house startup studio, P & G Ventures, has named its second skin startup, Nanospun Technologies, the winner of today’s Virtual Innovation Challenge.

The company was one of four finalists in a competition directed by P & G Ventures. The competition focuses on start-ups in sectors where consumer product giants have not yet competed. P & G Ventures said all finalists believe they have the power to revolutionize the lives of consumers, their age, and the way they care for themselves and their families.

Ohad Bendror, CEO of NanoSpun Technologies, pitched his company. Based in Israel, the company develops live active skin care products based on bioprinting technology, which are made from living cells and organisms. The company states that it uses the power of biology and industrial technology to create skin care face masks. The face mask market is estimated at $ 1.4 billion by 2024, according to market researcher KBV Research.

NanoSpun says its mask provides microbiome protection and strengthens the skin as an important barrier between ourselves and the environment. Skin microbiota are good bacteria in our skin and release healthy substances such as vitamins, acids and proteins. A healthy microbial flora enhances hydration, resilience and anti-aging, Bendror said in a presentation. It also reduces wrinkles, UV damage and sensitivity.

Image Credit: NanoSpun

To support its microbiome, NanoSpun is creating a second skin product that is a living active probiotic that releases fresh and active compounds into the skin. This will improve skin health and beauty.

The company sells masks under its own brand and licenses them to others. The skin model has been tested and the product will go on sale next year, Bendler said.

Finalist of Virtual Innovation Challenge

Other virtual innovation challenge finalists included Wellesley Pharmaceuticals, led by CEO David Dill. His company designed Nocturol. This is a pill designed to provide as much as eight hours of peace of mind to those who need to go to the bathroom frequently overnight. The pill is waiting for the results of clinical trials.

Another candidate was Ready, Set, Food. CEO Daniel Zakowski said the company wants to end food allergies. We are creating an early food allergen system that gently introduces peanuts, eggs and milk to babies in the form of daily supplements. Designed by a team of doctors and parents, the goal is to make early allergen introduction as safe and easy as possible for families striving to reduce their children’s allergen risk.

Juliana Carvalho, co-founder of OneSkin, said her company will extend skin life at the molecular level with the goal of improving skin health and strength and giving users more youthful skin longer. He said he manufactures designed topical supplements. This product is vegan, non-abuse and developed by a team of female PhDs.

