These are the most popular emojis on the planet





The “loud laugh” face is officially the most popular pictogram in the world, according to Adobe (ADBE) researchers who surveyed 7,000 users in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and South Korea.

The second was the “thumbs up” emoji, followed by the “red heart” emoji. The frivolous “winks and kisses” and “sad faces of tears” emojis each closed the top five.

Thursday’s software maker released the findings of the 2021 Global Emoji Trend Report prior to Saturday’s World Emoji Day.

Of course, TikTok users enjoy it with “loud laugh” emojis that Gen Z claimed to be stale and uncool.

“I use everything except laughing emoji,” 21-year-old Walid Mohammed told CNN Business earlier this year. “I saw older people using it, like moms, older siblings, and older people in general, so I stopped using it a while ago.”

Abode’s latest emoji trend report also looked at three of the world’s most misunderstood emojis. The “eggplant” symbol bordered the “peach” and “pierrot” emojis, respectively, as the most confusing for users.

The majority of emoji users (90%) believe that modern hieroglyphs make it easier to express themselves. Eighty-nine percent of respondents say that emojis simplify communication across language barriers. In addition, 67% say that people who use emoji find it more familiar, interesting, and cool than those who don’t.

A small majority of respondents said it was more comfortable to express their emotions with emoji than to speak over the phone or speak directly. More than half (55%) of the world’s emoji users say that using emoji in communication has a positive impact on their mental health.

76% of those surveyed say that emoji are an important communication tool for creating unity, respect and understanding. Eighty-eight percent also say they are more sympathetic to those who use emoji.

“I’m encouraged by this particular statistic,” Adobe type designer and font developer Paul D. Hunt wrote in a blog post about the study. “Emoji are sometimes criticized for having too much saccharin, but this sweetness is important in spreading some of the weight of online communication.”

