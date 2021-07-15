Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review | Why Switch was so successful





It will take some time for all existing Zelda games to hit the Nintendo Switch, but this week it’s a big landmark for fans who have been patiently waiting for all their old favorites to reappear on their current system. Become. SkywardSword finally soars to the switch!

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword was originally launched on the Wii in November 2011 and has received a lot of praise from critics and fans. Positioned as the first game on The Legend of Zelda’s Timeline, Skyward Sword introduces the series’ protagonist Link and unfolds the story of his first quest spent wielding the legendary Master Sword. ..

Now, almost 10 years later, fans are being treated to a special new version of this beloved entry in the franchise. The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD is coming to Nintendo Switch this week, is this fresh version true to the popular original? What changes does it bring, and are they good or bad? Keep reading and explain everything well!

First of all, it’s important to clarify the fact that The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD is a remaster, not a remake. So basically the same game as before the change is an improvement in all quality of life. It’s brand new content, but repeaters will probably still notice them.

Link the leap from Skyloft to the terrestrial world of Skyward Sword HD.Nintendo

Perhaps the biggest change is that motion control is now an option. If you like the Wii version of motion control, you can still enjoy it here with Switches Joy-Cons. But if you prefer to play with a traditional controller that doesn’t require you to swing around your living room, you can do that instead! This is a nice touch and can effectively turn what was a home console game into a portable one that can also be run on Switch Lite.

Playing Skyward Sword in handheld takes some getting used to the fact that the limited number of buttons on the switch are packed with so many features. You may find it a little annoying at first. Controlling the swing of the sword with the correct analog stick can be a bit clumsy and awkward, but to be honest, some have found it to be the same as the original motion control.

Other changes include improved graphics (the switch itself can handle 720p with handheld or 1080p docking) and performance (up to 60 frames per second) to improve the look and feel of Skyward Sword like never before. .. It will look great on future Nintendo Switch OLED models.

The good news is if you find Fi, an airy spirit guide character that is a bit annoying in the original game. Here, all her useful advice is optional. If she has something to say, your sword will shine, but if you just want to crack it, you can ignore it. Similarly, you don’t have to see the same item description pop up repeatedly. Now when you first pick up an item, you only get the full lowdown for each item. Such small changes can greatly help improve the flow of the game.

Where to Buy Skyward Sword HD:

Graphics are one of the improvements in Skyward Sword HD.Nintendo

Another big change is the fact that the camera is now free to move around. This wasn’t the case with the original game. If you are using motion controls, the appropriate Joy-Cons analog stick will control the camera’s point of view. In other words, you can look around as much as you like without causing any problems. This is a big leap in the game and a very welcome evolution.

If you’re playing in handheld mode, the free camera is a bit tricky, so you’ll need to press the left bumper button to engage the camera and then use the right stick to change the view. As mentioned earlier, the sword is also mapped to the right stick, which means that you can’t swing the sword at the same time you change perspective (no need for some motion control).

This was a bit frustrating when we met a boss who ran around the room and tried to dodge the attack at the same time. But it’s still better than not having the option to move the camera at all. And for the rest of the time, we found the combat encounters handheld and quite enjoyable.

The game also has optional settings that allow you to map the camera to the motion controls of a handheld console, allowing you to move the camera by physically moving the console with the right stick open for the sword. This works very smoothly, but it’s not always ideal if you’re trying to play in a train, cafe, or other public place.

There is another change that has caused some controversy. Nintendo has added the ability for players to fast travel from anywhere on the ground. This is a big addition, as the original game was dotted with fast travel statues in certain places, but it comes with a catch! This new form of fast travel only works if you purchased the Skyward Sword Amiibo (sold separately) for 21.99 and it’s currently sold out on the Nintendo UK website and Amazon (as expected, it’s sold at a high price on eBay). .. If you don’t want to branch for that, you’ll have to use the original statue that still remains in the game.

Read more Nintendo Switch Game Review:

Combat in Skyward Sword HD is a hassle but fun.Nintendo

Aside from Amiibo-dependent fast travel, which feels a bit embarrassing, Water claims that most Skyward Sword HD changes are very positive. The game looks and feels better than it used to be, and the option to use it on the go is welcome, especially now that the world is reopening in the real world.

Existing fans will be pleased to know that none of these changes will change the core gameplay experience or story. You still explore the floating islands of Skyloft and the vast surface world below (a proto version of Hyrule), visit eye-catching places, occasionally solve puzzles, and fight through many creative dungeons. .. The beautiful orchestra score of the game is still great. Basically, all the good ones are still good.

Of course, if you’ve never liked Skyward Sword for the first time (other than the change in Nintendo), you’ll probably find it just as annoying here. Some people find the original game too straightforward and the world’s population is too small, but none of them have changed here.

Despite these general criticisms that have become prominent in the decade since the first release of Skyward Swords, there’s still a lot to love here. The story is powerful, everything looks great, and it’s a great introduction to Zelda mythology.

You can see that the game and its reaction to it really influenced and inspired the development of Breath of the Wild. And while you wait for Breath of the Wild 2, this updated version provides a great way to revisit Skyward Sword to see where everything started.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights or check out the best subscription deals in the games below.

See the video game release schedule for all games planned on the console. Swing at our hub for more games and technology news.

Looking for what you want to see? Please see the TV guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/technology/gaming/the-legend-of-zelda-skyward-sword-hd-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos