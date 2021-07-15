YouTube expands sub-only chat, polls and clips to more channels





YouTube seems to be head-on with the game streaming platform Twitch, adding subscriber-only chat. Viewers will poll all channels and the clip feature will appear on channels with over 1,000 subscribers.

The move is clearly aimed at people who use a suite of YouTube livestreaming tools to broadcast content that is primarily game-focused, on the YouTube support page outlining the @TeamYouTubeTwitter account and subsequent features. It was announced.

Clips allow viewers to share the best moments of content with new viewers. It is currently fully open to all game creators with over 1000 subscribers and will be expanded to all creators in the future. Subscriber-only chat Live chat with subscribers only. Now available to all streamers. Voting attempts a new way to interact with the live stream viewer, which is now available to all streamers.

For those who don’t know, YouTube clips allow viewers to select a 5-60 second portion of a video that contains uploaded and streamed content. Short clips can be shared on YouTube and third-party platforms.

If you don’t like this option, you can disable it on a channel in YouTube Studio. If available, a small scissors icon at the bottom of the video player pane is available to select the part of the video that loops repeatedly. A big bonus for game channels is that YouTube clips are added to the number of views of uploaded or streamed content.

Subscriber-only chat is available to all YouTube streamers and has some additional controls per video or per channel. You can select how long users need to subscribe to the channel (hours, days, weeks, months, years) before sending live chat messages. To enable[ライブコントロールルーム]>[編集]>[ライブチャット]>[メッセージを送信できるユーザー]>[調整]>[保存]Go to.

Join YouTube clips and subscriber-only chats to start live voting during the live stream. YouTube is framing this as a way to get “real-time decisions during gameplay” and could be a great new tool for streaming specific game titles. This isn’t limited to games, it may be another way to increase viewer engagement on your channel.

YouTube Details:

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links that make money. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/07/15/youtube-rolls-out-subs-only-chat-live-polls-plus-clips-to-channels-w-over-1k-subscribers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos