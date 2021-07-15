All Nickelodeon Shows Represented as All-Star Brawl Levels





Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl features characters and stages from Nick’s entire powerful cartoon catalog. There are all the steps revealed so far.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was announced in an exaggerated new trailer. The game is a platform fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and features characters from the entire Nickelodeon manga catalog. A total of 20 different characters will appear in the game, but the developers showed only 14 in this first onslaught. As the characters revealed, the team asked fans to see some of the stages they played.

Unlike the characters, the stage wasn’t exactly confirmed. In fact, some stages appear to be shifting. This can mean that one stage changes to another while fighting. However, there are some stages that are relatively easy to find on the trailer.

The first stage unveiled at Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl seems to be related to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It can also be a basic step that has nothing to do with any property. Each character will pop up on the rooftop. In some shots, the character is also fighting across the stage. This means that it is likely to be playable. Next is at least one stage based on SpongeBob SquarePants. Early in the trailer, several characters are fighting on a pirate ship. After that, the character is fighting in the jellyfish field. It’s hard to say, but this could be a single stage where the ship pops up during the battle. In any case, they are definitely straight from SpongeBob’s cartoon.

Cartons having a stage in Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl

There is also a stage set in a junkyard. This stage of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is probably related to Aaahh !!! Real Monsters. At that show, the monsters live in junkyards, so this would be the perfect setting for them. The other option is Hey Arnold, as the appearance of the stage matches the appearance of the show! is. The trailer will also showcase a graveyard stage that may be related to some other Nick’s properties like Real Monsters and Invader Zim. There is also a stage set in a carnival that looks like the Glove World of SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer shows a stage that looks like it’s torn from Wild Thornbury. The screenshots also show that this level seems to be upside down, further adding confidence to the idea that these stages will shift. Another changing stage may be two stages directly related to Shredder and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The trailer shows the brawl taking place in the sewer and shredder technodrome. It’s not surprising to see the technodrome take over the sewer stage during the battle.

The final stage set seen in the trailer is from Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, and The Loud House. Jim’s stage seems to take place in space, but Danny Phantom’s stage takes place in some other dimension. The Loud House’s renowned home seems to act as its own stage, but the kitchen level is probably that of the Ren and Stimpy show. Below is a complete list of all the stages found in the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl trailer and the shows they appear to be related to.

Rooftop (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Pirate Ship, Jellyfish Field, Glove World (SpongeBob SquarePants) Junkyard (Oh !!! Real Monster) Wild Thornberry House Grave Underground Water / Technodrome (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) Space (Invader Gym) Alternative Dimension Danny Phantom) Loud House Kitchen (TheRen & Stimpy Show)

