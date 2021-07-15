Streamlabs announces Crossclip, a new tool for sharing Twitch clips with TikTok, Instagram and YouTube – TechCrunch





The company behind the ubiquitous livestreaming software Streamlabs is introducing a new way for streamers to share game highlights on platforms far beyond Twitch. Streamlabs now calls a new tool, Crossclip, which is now available as an iOS app and a lightweight web tool.

Crossclip makes it easy for creators to convert Twitch clips to a format suitable for TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Facebook videos. Adapting the Twitch snippet you want to share is as easy as entering the URL of the clip and choosing the output format (landscape, portrait, or square) and preloaded layout.

You can cut the length of the clip within the Crossclip, blur a portion of the background, and choose from several layouts that allow you to place the frame in different locations (for example, display the facecam view and stream view together vertically). For).

Crossclip’s core features are free, but the premium subscription version ($ 4.99 / month or $ 49.99 / year) removes the brand watermark, exports at 1080/60 fps, larger uploads, and additional layers. Unlock and push edits to the top of the processing queue.

Finding on Twitch is difficult. Established streamers can easily increase the number of viewers, but beginners usually have to continue a lonely Stardew Valley session for a long time, with only occasional viewers stopping by and greeting. .. The idea behind Crossclip is to make it easier for streamers to build an audience on other social networks. These social networks have better discovery capabilities, subcommunities, and tags that ease the process.

“It’s a big advantage for creators to find content more easily,” Streamlabs product manager Ashray Urs told TechCrunch. “If you look at the most popular Twitch streamers, you’ll see that they have a very popular YouTube channel that actively posts to Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Share content and watch on different platforms. If you don’t increase the number of people, things will be even more difficult for you. “

Urs states that creators are increasingly using TikTok’s algorithmic discovery capabilities to increase viewership. TikTok’s recently added 3-minute long video benefits many types of creators interested in leveraging the platform, such as gamers and other Twitch streamers.

Crosssclip is easy to use for anyone with an established audience, so you can easily share game highlights and chat clips wherever you’re trying to get more followers. The average clip conversation takes a couple of minutes and is a simple one-click process. There are several tools with similar functionality, and the independent web tool StreamLadder is probably the most notable, but Streamlabs adopts the same idea and refines it to add mobile apps.

Streamlabs, now owned by Logitech, has released some useful products in the last few months. In February, the company launched Willow, a unique link-in biotool with a built-in chip. In May, Streamlabs deepened its ties with TikTok, a new hub for all kinds of game content, and added the ability to “livestream” to Streamlabs OBS, TikTok’s core livestreaming platform.

