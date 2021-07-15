Microsoft’s new 3D emoji includes Clippy back in Office





Microsoft is reviving the infamous Clippy character as an Office emoji. After a successful Twitter or Instagram “like” campaign, Clippy will replace the paper clip emojis found in Windows, Office, Microsoft Teams, and other Microsoft 365 products. It’s part of a larger update that displays 1,800 emojis for Microsoft 365 updated in 3D Design and the company’s Fluent Design language.

Clippy is the star of the show, with redesigned 3D emojis for more personality. I grew up with Clippy and it was like a fun little Easter egg, said Claire Anderson, Microsoft’s official emoji scholar, in an interview with The Verge. We all imagined that when you put a paper clip in a Microsoft product, you suddenly feel this nostalgia. Clippy with glucho eyebrows replaces flat and boring paper clips.

Clippy replaces old, flat paper clips.

The big change in Microsoft emoji is the move to 3D, which will appear in Windows and elsewhere. Anderson explains that he chose 3D design over 2D and chose to animate most of the emoji. The emoji has been redesigned to include bright, saturated colors with an emphasis on work fun. 3D elements are really pop and look much more modern than those currently available on Windows.

About 900 of these overhauled emojis are also animated in products such as Microsoft Teams. We loved that element of Skype Legacy and wanted to incorporate it into this new system and make it happen to more users, Anderson says.

Emojis have become an important part of online communication in recent years, adding emotion to otherwise dull computer-based interactions. Microsoft says it has been working to rethink its professional graphical representation with this large emoji update. This is especially relevant during a pandemic that blurs the line between work and life.

New Windows emoji.

Emojis are the perfect little helper, because playful or expressiveness is not easy for everyone, Anderson says. It is not a frivolous and decorative thing, but an extension of our own humanity and an important communication tool.

Microsoft has refocused its fun on emoji, but it’s far from previous efforts to revive Clippy. Some employees working with Microsoft Teams released a fun sticker pack with animated Clippy GIFs in 2019, but Microsoft quickly removed them a few days later. Microsoft insiders told The Verge at the time that in-house brand police were dissatisfied with Clippy’s appearance on Microsoft Teams. There may have been legal or copyright issues behind the decision, and interestingly, Microsoft actually applied for the Clippy trademark last month.

Microsoft’s new smiley emoji.

Microsoft’s new emoji may be a minor addition to the company’s online services, but it also speaks to software makers’ broader design ambitions. Microsoft has been challenging to adopt an open design philosophy in recent years. This is a more consistent and human approach to how software and hardware are designed across different teams. The focus is on iconography and the Fluent Design System, which spans Microsoft services. Windows 11 is the latest example of Microsoft’s redesign.

The updated emoji will be visible throughout Microsoft 365 within the next few months. Flipgrid will have access to new emoji next month, and Microsoft Teams and Windows will be updated during the holiday season. Yammer, Outlook, and other Office apps will also see emoji updates immediately.

