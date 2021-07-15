South African rand slides in a deadly riot after Zuma’s arrest





On July 13, 2021, Camps Drift Park, which houses Macro and China Mall, was involved in a fire following a predatory protest in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. This screenshot was taken from a video obtained from social media.

Shibone Rosung | Reuters

The South African rand fell rapidly as the government prepared to deploy more troops amid widespread violence following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

According to a police statement on Tuesday, 72 people were killed and more than 1,200 were arrested in protests seven days after Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. It was.

As of Wednesday, about 5,000 troops were already on the ground, and riots and looting were concentrated in the densely populated states of Gauteng and Kwazur Natal. The government now wants to deploy 25,000 South African National Defense Force personnel to put down what President Cyril Ramaphosa calls unprecedented violence.

Rand has abandoned its position as the top emerging market currency this year and is now taking a break after falling to its lowest level against the dollar since April. Rand traded at around 14.56 per dollar on Thursday afternoon, below 13.75 in June.

“Zuma’s imprisonment was a spark that ignited protests, but the underlying problems are rampant unemployment, widespread inequality, and dissatisfaction with Covid-19-related restrictions,” said risk consultant Berisk. -African analyst at Maplecroft, Alex Montana, said.

On July 19, 2019, former South African President Jacob Zuma will appear before the National Capture Investigation Commission, which is investigating a wide range of allegations of corruption in Johannesburg’s government and state-owned enterprises.

Mike Hatchings | AFP | Getty Images

“When Zuma was imprisoned last week, the currency was barely affected as it was seen as a welcome move to combat deep-seated corruption. The fact that Rand was significantly weakened in the face of anxiety is an investment. The house is worried about the direction of the protest. “

Verisk Maplecroft’s Civil Unrest Index characterized South Africa as “high risk” with a score of 2.77 / 10.00 in the third quarter of 2021, making it the 13th poorest performing country in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ongoing violence and business turmoil are expected to further reduce the country’s performance in the next iteration of the index, and South Africa is likely to fall into the extreme risk category.

Between rocks and hard places

According to Jason Tabei, senior emerging market economist at Capital Economics, austerity policies will be implemented to make debt positions more sustainable when anxiety is focused on widespread dissatisfaction with the current weaknesses of the economy. It can hinder the government’s ability to get back on the road.

Violence also occurs shortly after the reintroduction of strict Covid-19 containment measures as the country fights the surge in incidents. As such, Tuvey suggests that the extent of the economic blow will be difficult to estimate from the expected short-term slowdown in activity, suggesting that the most significant spillover may be related to South Africa’s financial position. Added.

“Financial conditions are poor towards the Covid-19 crisis and the impact was not as serious as initially feared, but last year’s budget deficit was still 11.0% of GDP and debt was 78.8% of GDP.” Said.

On July 14, 2021, in Vosloorus, South Africa, a man passes the graffiti with the word “freezema” as the country deploys troops to calm the anxieties associated with the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Siphiwe Sibeko | Reuters

One of the key beliefs of the government’s strict austerity policy was a three-year public sector wage freeze. However, GDP is still 3.7% below its pre-virus peak in the first quarter, and the unemployment rate has risen to more than 30%, adding to the bargaining power of civil-sector trade unions in wage negotiations as citizens become more concerned. May be brought about.

“The main risk is that anxiety urges trade unions, which are the foundation of the (ruling ANC party’s) support base, to seek further concessions from the government,” Tuvey said.

“As long as anxiety highlights a deep division within the ruling party, President Lamaposa may feel compromising to maintain the union ahead of next year’s ANC leader elections.”

However, he added that there is limited room for the government to ease austerity plans without causing investor backlash.

