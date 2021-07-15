Apple supplier TSMC looks to expand in the US and Japan to meet sustainable chip demand





Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing announced on Thursday plans to build new factories in the United States and Japan, riding on a pandemic-led surge in demand for chips that power smartphones, laptops and cars.

With record quarterly sales and forecasting sales growth this quarter, TSMC is expanding its production capacity in China to “second stage” at its $ 12 billion plant in Arizona, USA. He said he would not rule out the possibility of expansion.

Apple’s leading supplier, the world’s largest contract chip maker, said it is currently considering plans to set up a special technology wafer manufacturing plant (fab) in Japan.

TSMC’s overseas expansion plan is to Taiwan, which is geographically close to China, a political rival that produces most of the world’s most advanced chips and does not rule out the use of force to put down democratic islands. Its control is coming in concern about the concentration of chip manufacturing capacity.

Taiwan and TSMC have also become central to efforts to solve the global chip shortage caused by the pandemic, with automakers cutting production and hurting smartphone, laptop and even consumer electronics makers.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said on an analyst’s phone, “We have a global manufacturing footprint to maintain and strengthen our competitive advantage and better serve our customers in a new geopolitical environment. Is expanding. “

“Overseas fabs are initially not worth the cost of manufacturing operations in Taiwan, but we plan to work with the government to minimize the cost gap,” Liu said.

He didn’t reveal details of plans in the US and Japan, he added, adding that the company was working to “fix” wafer prices to reflect rising costs.

Reported in May, Reuters sought to expand TSMC beyond what is currently planned in Arizona.

Liu said TSMC is also planning capacity expansion in Nanjing, China, due to the “urgent need” of its clients, using mature 28-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing technology.

He said production is expected to begin next year and will eventually reach 40,000 wafers per month by mid-2023.

Alleviating the shortage of auto chips?

April-June revenues from TSMC, Asia’s most valuable manufacturer, increased 28% to a record $ 13.29 billion.

TSMC forecasts revenues of $ 14.6 billion to $ 14.9 billion for the quarter ending September. In contrast, the year-ago quarter was $ 12.1 billion.

TSMC said the shortage of automotive chips will gradually decline for customers from this quarter, but expects the overall semiconductor capacity tightness to continue until next year.

Taiwanese companies that also manufacture chips for Qualcomm will spend $ 100 billion over the next three years as 5G technology and artificial intelligence applications drive global demand for advanced chips. I was flagging the expansion plan.

“In the third quarter, we expect strong demand for industry-leading 5 and 7 nanometer technologies to support our business, driven by all four growth platforms: smartphones, HPC, IoT, and automotive applications. “We are,” said Wendell van, Chief Financial Officer.

Analysts are bullish on TSMC’s business in the coming quarters due to TSMC’s state-of-the-art 5 nanometer node technology and strong demand for 3 nanometer nodes, which will begin pilot production later this year.

Second-quarter profits were NT $ 134.4 billion (US $ 4.81 billion), up 11% year-on-year, just below the average estimate of NT $ 136.5 billion that Refinitiv withdrew from 19 analysts, according to TSMC. ..

Shares of TSMC, the 11th most valuable publicly traded company in the world, have increased by about 16% so far this year, bringing market value to $ 567 billion, more than double that of chip maker Intel.

TSMC’s share price rose 0.16% on Thursday, while the benchmark index rose 1.1%.

