



Two years after Aston Martin debuted the impressive and clumsy title AM-RB003 concept, the final product version arrived with a much simpler name: Valhalla.

Automakers unveiled a hybrid supercar on Thursday ahead of the Birmingham Grand Prix this weekend, where Aston Martin will compete as a manufacturer for the first time in more than 60 years. Aston Martin returned to F1 this year with a team co-sponsored by Cognizant, a professional services company at the heart of Casey Newton’s multipart research on Facebook’s content moderation issues. In 2020, the company was acquired by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. This is the de facto villain of the third season of the Netflix Drive to Survive series.

The walk left with Aston Martin after a dramatic confrontation with Geely, China’s largest private car maker, who submitted a competitive bid to a sick luxury car maker. The first move on the walk was to delay some of Aston Martin’s electric vehicle projects. Therefore, the fact that the Valhalla project has survived the turmoil is a small miracle of its own.

Anyway … in the car! Its 937-horsepower hybrid beast has a top speed of 217 mph and can travel from 0 to 100 kilometers (62 mph) in less than 2.5 seconds. It combines a 740 hp twin-turbo V8 engine with a pair of electric motors (one for each axle) to take advantage of active aerodynamics in the front and rear spoilers of the car and in the tunnels under the car. It is done by. You can command the air tricks that Aston Martin developed in Valkyrie, the predecessor of Valhalla.

The body, mostly made of carbon fiber, keeps things light enough at 1,550 kilograms (3,417 lbs), but the design has more corners and crevices than you’d find in a very smooth Valkyrie. Inside, Aston Martin says it has a new infotainment system that runs on a central touchscreen that also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In other words, the AM-RB003 concept smartphone-equipped system was mercilessly abandoned. (Unfortunately, the company hasn’t released an image of the cockpit.)

Anyway, Valhalla seems to be in good agreement with other hybrid supercars like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, whatever their value. It is rarely made and costs astronomical money. For most of us, it’s just a color.

But given Aston Martin’s recent history, it may not come as a surprise that this car has a final plot. The internal combustion engine comes from Mercedes-Benz and provides the Aston Martin F1 team with an overall power unit. I’m wondering what the brake duct looks like …

