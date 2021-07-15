Microsoft brings Windows to the “cloud”





Cloud computing has been around for some time, but you may already be using one or more cloud services. Web-based email services are a basic example. There was a time when computers and special software applications were needed to access email, but for decades email services such as Gmail and Yahoo Mail, which can be accessed from any web browser from an internet-enabled device, have been available. was.

A more sophisticated, but still common, example of cloud computing is Google Drive. This gives you free access to basic and great applications such as Google Docs for Word Processing, Google Sheets for Spreadsheets, and Google Slides for Presentations. Google Drive also provides storage, so you can access everything you need, including software and data, from any web browser. Google offers enterprises more sophisticated versions of these apps, branded as Google Workspace.

Microsoft, a pioneer of desktop applications for early PCs, also offers cloud-based applications and storage. There are web versions of Microsoft Office applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more. Microsoft also offers cloud-based storage for files created online or on a PC.

One of the benefits of these apps is that you can access them from any internet-connected device, even when you’re away from home or office. Another advantage of the Google Cloud app in particular is that teams of people can access the same document at the same time or at different times. Share Google Docs and spreadsheets with your family so they can access the same information updated by your family and ConnectSafely colleagues. I use it all the time to co-edit guides, financial statements, and presentation slides. ..

Windows in the cloud

And now Microsoft is taking cloud computing to a new level. It is Windows 365 that provides access to apps and data, as well as an entire virtual PC that can be accessed from almost any internet-connected device, including smartphones.

With Windows 365, due out on August 2, you can access Windows 10 (and later Windows 11) from any device. According to Microsoft, the ability to “stream apps, data, content, settings, and storage” will also be available. This means that the same experiences, settings, applications, and data you get on your office PC will be available on your home PC, your friend’s PC, or your tablet or mobile device, and you can move and resume where you left off. From one device to another.

For businesses and other large organizations, this means that you don’t have to buy, deliver, and configure your PC as long as you already have a device available to access the Web. It also means that you don’t have to buy the latest machines to run the latest software. As I wrote in a previous column, Microsoft will soon offer a new version of Windows called Windows 11. This requires a new machine for most PC users today due to more advanced hardware requirements. However, if you’re running Windows 11 in the cloud, you don’t need a Windows 11 compatible PC because all the hardware needed to run your operating system is also “in the cloud.” You can use your old PC, or perhaps your old tablet, phone, or Mac.

Microsoft hasn’t announced the price of the cloud version of Windows, but my assumption is that the price is primarily for business customers. ZDNet reports that “there are multiple price ranges and plans available for purchase, offering varying amounts of processing power, storage, and memory.”

Microsoft’s 365 Office suite will continue to be available for a different subscription fee. It’s currently $ 69.99 for a one-user personal subscription with 1 terabyte of storage, and $ 99.99 a year for a “family” plan with up to 6 users (or devices) and up to 6TB of storage. I usually use the PC version of Office, but sometimes I go online instead, especially if I don’t have my own laptop.

Microsoft has reportedly been working on a clouded version of Windows for years. Pandemics are increasing the potential demand for this type of service. Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365, said: “Hybrid work has fundamentally changed the role of technology in today’s organizations. Organizations are more diverse, simple, and secure than ever before.”

One of my favorites about cloud computing and the promise of Windows 365 (which I haven’t tried yet) is to reduce hardware reliance. From an economic and environmental point of view, it’s great that you don’t have to keep buying new equipment. Also, because the operating system runs in the cloud, Microsoft, not the user, is responsible for maintenance, security, and keeping everything up to date. Today’s PCs need frequent updates (Microsoft issues security updates almost every Tuesday), and no one knows at some point that they haven’t had at least some problems with their PCs. This can result in data loss or loss. You can access their equipment.

Cloud computing continues to present security challenges, but it is more secure than desktop systems that are vulnerable to user error. Passwords and other authentication methods need to be protected, and while there is a risk of hacking, the risk of malware, which often causes security issues, is low.

To borrow the words from Joni Mitchell, “I’ve seen the clouds from both sides now,” overall, I like what I see.

Disclosure: Larry Magid is the CEO of Connect Safely, a non-profit internet safety organization supported by Microsoft, Google and other technology companies.

