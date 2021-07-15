OnePlus cancels base model OnePlus 9 Pro and sells only $ 1,069 version





OnePlus 9 Pro’s new camera block.

The front hasn’t changed much.

The back is very shiny.

This is not a lighting trick. The phone has a silver top and a mirror at the bottom, allowing the material to transition smoothly.

If some of these pictures look noisy, it’s not my fault! OnePlus 9 Pro is dithered in real life. A dot pattern is printed on the back to give the appearance of a gradient mirror. If you zoom in on the photo of the front hand, you can see the effect quite clearly.

OnePlus 9 Pro camera block close-up. It’s very shiny.

At the bottom is one of the two speakers, a USB-C port, and a SIM tray.

Did you say that OnePlus basically sent me a mirror to take pictures? If you look hard enough, I’m probably in all of these pictures. Hello.

Front and sides.

Drilling camera. It’s pretty standard.

One surprise is how low the fingerprint reader is (left) compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro (right).

When you don’t look straight, your back is silver.

The global tip shortage claims another victim.

Android police have reported that OnePlus will cancel the base model of the OnePlus 9 Pro for the United States. During the March 2021 announcement of the phone, OnePlus said the device would start at $ 969 with a version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but that model hasn’t come out. Instead, the phone is effectively rising in price in the US, as only the $ 1,069 version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is sold in the US.

OnePlus launched a $ 1,069 SKU in April, but the $ 969 version never went on sale in the United States and didn’t increase due to pre-orders. OnePlus has issued the following statement to the Android Police:

The OnePlus 9 Pro 8×128 GB variant was initially set to sell for $ 969 in North America. Unfortunately, due to the unexpected supply constraints inherent in North American devices, we have recently concluded that it is not possible to deploy this configuration in the United States and Canada. In North America, we prioritize the 12x256GB version to give users access to the highest quality devices.

The OnePlus statement that it is “prioritizing” the more expensive OnePlus 9 Pro shows that this is a company choice. OnePlus has promised a $ 969 phone and is currently choosing not to deliver it. The company was certainly able to procure the right size RAM and storage chips and sell both models in short supply, but instead seems to have driven customers to more expensive phones with the lack of chips as an excuse. ..

This is the second time OnePlus has negatively changed the deal it promised when it launched OnePlus 9. After launch, the company was holding back devices while running popular apps such as Chrome. The company said it was trying to maintain a valuable goal of battery life, but it did so by blocking some apps from accessing the four largest CPU cores. According to Anandtech’s report, Chrome scores are 85-75% lower than normal in some tests. On the plus side, OnePlus has expanded the 9Pro support window to a 3-year OS update and a 4-year security update.

