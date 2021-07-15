A “barless” climate is a major concern for young people





Google’s dedicated “Sustainability” landing page outlines the goals of tech giants to combat climate change, including carbon-free by 2030, and creates a “hyperlocal” air quality map for the environment. View a status report on your commitment to.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday that the fight against climate change is a “fundamental value” for Google and other Silicon Valley companies.

But it’s also a way for tech companies to attract and retain talent, added Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet. “No bar, when you see the next generation coming, this is the problem they care most about.”

Pichai is a virtual event hosted by Planet, a Web-geo platform that uses satellite data to image the Earth, with climate leaders such as Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and United Nations Climate Change Conference President Alok Sharma. Did.

Climate change is an imminent anxiety for young people

According to Gen Z, a survey of more than 10,000 people aged 18-25 in 22 countries found that climate change and pollution are the most important issues facing the world.

The 2019 Future of Humanity report, conducted by Ipsos MORI on behalf of Amnesty International, provides survey respondents with a list of the 23 major issues facing the world, and the five most important. I was asked to select.

As Pichai points out, environmental issues can affect where young employees want to work. According to the 2016 Cone Communications Millennial Employee Engagement Study, more than three-quarters of millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) consider corporate social and environmental initiatives when choosing an employer. doing. This is compared to 58% of the average US employee.

Almost the same percentage of millennials, 75%, said they would cut wages to work for socially and environmentally responsible companies. This is comparable to 55% of the average US employee.

“The changes you feel are obvious,” Pichai said of growing interest in climate change.

It’s in line with what Student Founder and recent graduate job hunter Steven Rothberg sees at College Recruiter.

“College Recruiters have seen significant changes over the last decade, most importantly for college students and recent graduates looking for part-time, seasonal, internships, or entry-level jobs,” Rothberg said. I’m talking to CNBC Make It.

Rothberg says job seekers who were in school either in high school or college during the 2008-2009 Great Depression were looking for safety and good salaries. “This spring and summer, we see students and recent graduates moving away from some employers because of social justice, such as climate change.”

Companies that prioritize climate change and successfully communicate with new hires say, “Employers who can’t or don’t want to do how fighting climate change is essential to their business operations. It has a bigger advantage than that, ”says Rothberg.

“This can be seen in all industries, not just those that are directly related to the environment,” says Rothberg. “For example, students looking to enter restaurant management are much more likely to apply for a restaurant to buy from a local organic and sustainable provider than to large-scale factory livestock farming.”

Young people are making businesses take action

“The next generation is impatient, and they will make us more and more accountable,” Pichai said. “We all have to deal with it.”

Google is also making a bold sustainability bet that should be held accountable. The company has been carbon-neutral since 2007 and said, “Companies have purchased enough carbon offsets to cover the emissions generated through their operations.”

But in September, Google announced that it was aiming to be carbon-free by 2030.

“When all Google data centers and office campuses run on clean power 24 hours a day, we’ll reach our new goal,” the company said. “Simply put, we are shifting away from the net zero model of” emission and compensation “and instead aiming for” absolute zero. ” This model does not emit carbon from the business in the first place. “

“These are bold bets, and we consider them moonshots,” Pichai says.

