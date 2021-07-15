Mysuru promoted as the next hub of technology and innovation





The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission Mysuru Cluster, a state government initiative, launches today

A state-sponsored initiative, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), will begin on Friday in Mysuru to help accelerate and position the city as an alternative destination for technology and innovation beyond Bangalore. I will.

Mysuru has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for companies across several industries, and the KDEM Mysuru cluster has been put together for that purpose.

As a first step, the government has put together an advisory board that is an industry leader. PavanRanga, Director, NR Group, CEO Angsons. Sanjay Srinivasmurthy, MD and CEO, Lahari; Sanjay Srinivasmurthy, Silicon Road Ideation Labs, Managing Director. And Krishnadas Unni, Executive Director of IBM Client Innovation at Mysuru, will oversee the activities specific to the KDEM Mysuru cluster.

According to the committee, the Mysuru cluster is also supported by TiE Mysuru and K-Tech.

The cluster will begin in a virtual session starting Friday at 11:30 am, bringing together the government’s mission officer, Ramana Reddy, the Prime Minister’s additional Chief Secretary, and the Government’s additional Chief Secretary. BV Naidu, Chairman of KDEM and Mysuru Cluster.

This session will cover topics such as goals and partnerships, accelerated growth, initiatives beyond Bangalore, an overview of KDEM and its progress, and Mysuru’s launch strategy. According to the release from KDEM.

Events are held only through registration, please visit https://events.jaatre.live/registration/99539081/20?p1=Email&p2=1=p3=0/p4=0p5= to register.

In the release, Naidu said that KDEM acts as a bridge of knowledge between industry and government by supporting and supporting the implementation of policies that promote industry. KDEM also envisions helping GoK reach its US $ 150 billion target in US IT exports.

Pavan Ranga said the focus is on building the state as a brand and strengthening its leadership position across the segment. Since Bangalore was founded as an IT hub, we want to make Mysuru the next destination for global business and boost the economy.

Through this initiative, we would like to contribute to the digitization of Japan. KDEM-A chapter beyond Bangalore helps to successfully position Karnataka in technology sector-specific investment reports. With this reopening, the core committee will focus on improving the skills of 2 million people with new emerging technologies and help the country achieve its mission of $ 2025-5 trillion, according to Langa. is.

KDEM is an initiative initiated by the state government in 2020 with the goal of building an ecosystem of innovation and technology beyond Bangalore and contributing 30% to the state’s GDP by 2025. And IT / ITES services.

