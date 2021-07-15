The next big update in GTA Online brings va-va-vroom to Los Santos





Rockstar has released details on a new trailer and Los Santos Tuners, the next major update to GTA Online. It will reach all players on July 20th. The main addition is a “huge” new social space called LS Car Meet. Show off the cars to each other, remodel the cars side by side, pick up missions from dubious contacts, and, of course, take part in many races.

The club has a “good atmosphere only” policy. This means that the weapon is disabled, so it’s a “best place to skip legal attention and short champs.”

Players pay GTA $ 50K to become an LS Car Meet member, unlocking a new reputation system among fellow petrol heads, allowing players to “drive, drift and race the vehicle freely without interference from” You can allow access to the test track, which is an “area where you can”. Awkward pedestrians or laws. Here you can also test a spinning dream vehicle.

Membership also unlocks all bespoke shops in the club, including march shops, tattoo shops, and car modding areas where you can modify your vehicle in real time while other players are watching. You can also customize the meeting space somewhat after a little rank up.

The new race mode is divided into the club’s test track and Los Santos itself. The test track seems to be about having fun with friends, short races, a mode called scramble where players race to collect 20 checkpoints, and time trials with leaderboards. Up to 30 players can participate in the test track at a time, but contact will be disabled during the competition and you can choose to keep it private and play solo.

Los Santos has a new street racing series and tracking series. These are about straight-up and full-contact competition. Whereas previous tracks were built around the more urban areas of Los Santos, full of tight shortcuts and tight corners, the Pursuit series has fewer checkpoints and is more open-ended. In that case, the players are chasing each other and competing with each other. police. This sounds like a great idea for the mode.

Finally, the Sprint Race is a point-to-point challenge for up to four drivers, racing from an LS car meeting to a particular GTA landmark and then returning.

“From tuner cars imported from Annis, Dinka, Übermacht, etc. to straight Vapid muscles that Americans have come to know and love,” many cars have been added. A total of 17 units will arrive in the summer, with 10 units to be released on July 20th. It still contains a lot of cosmetics. If you’re curious, you can find more details in the Rockstar Newswire post.

