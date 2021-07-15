Google announces free search insights tool for travel marketers





Google has released a free tool designed to help travel marketers make more informed decisions based on destination and hotel search data.

Google reports that global searches for “destination,” “can you travel,” and “individual travel restrictions” are approaching record highs.

To ensure that travel agencies and tourism authorities have the information they need to recover from a pandemic, Google has created a set of tools that provide insights into real-time travel demand.

Google began testing these travel insight tools in the Asia Pacific region last December. Travel Insights with Google is now available in the United States.

“Today, we’re partnering with Destinations International and Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) to launch Travel Insights with Google in the United States. Together, we’re specializing these tools for destination organizations and hospitality marketing professionals. We provide customized training materials to the travel industry in the United States and around the world. “

Travel Insights with Google includes a total of four tools. Next tool:

Destination Insight Hotel Insight Focus Fact Demand Sizing

Learn more about each of these tools and what they can do for marketers.

Destination Insight

Destination Insights clearly shows the top demand sources for each destination.

With this tool, you can enter the country of origin, country of destination, and date range to view data related to travel demand for that destination.

For example, if you set the country of departure to “Worldwide” and the country of destination to “US”, you can see where the demand is coming from and which city you want to go to.

In this case, the largest demand for travel to the United States comes from searchers in North America, with the most sought after cities including Las Vegas, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

This data helps marketers understand where potential travelers are coming from and adjust their campaigns accordingly.

Focusing fact

Focusing Facts is a tool nested within the Destination Insights tool, a series of rapids such as “the fastest growing destinations in the world”, “the countries of most inbound interest”, “the cities in high demand”. Show insights.

Focusing facts are based on data from the last 84 days and provide a comprehensive perspective.

This data is displayed at the top of the Destination Insights tool. The following is an example of what it looks like when it is published.

Demand sizing tool

Demand sizing tools are also available at Destination Insights. This allows you to apply individual filters to compare inbound and outbound interests between one major country and up to 10 comparison countries.

Hotel Insight

Hotel Insights analyzes search trends to help travel marketers understand sources of interest and attract new guests by creating a stronger digital presence.

Simply enter your destination to get an overview of recent search trends. This is an example of the insights provided to Nevada, USA.

Since Google piloted these tools last year, it has helped government tourism authorities such as Singapore and Indonesia answer important questions in making decisions about reopening borders.

As part of Google’s continued global expansion, recently localized Travel Insights with Google in Asian and European countries such as Spain, Greece, France, Italy, Croatia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines. The version has been released. Thailand and Vietnam.

Source: Travel Insights with Google, Google Ads & Commerce Blog

