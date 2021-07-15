SPAC continues to move as self-driving car startup Aurora is targeting a blank check debut with a $ 13 billion valuation – TechCrunch





Aurora Innovation, a self-driving car startup that acquired Uber’s self-driving unit in December, will be unveiled in a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology Partners Y.

The deal, announced Thursday, was in final negotiations with SPAC, which was launched by startups by LinkedIn co-founder and investor Reid Hoffman, Zynga founder Mark Pincus, and managing partner Michael Thompson. Supports TechCrunch’s June report.

The implicit valuation of the merged company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AUR will be $ 13 billion. Aurora was finally valued at $ 10 billion after the acquisition of Uber’s self-driving unit.

Through this transaction, Aurora will be a fund and account managed by Baillie Gifford, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), T.K. We have earned $ 1 billion from individual investors, including funds and accounts advised by Low Price Associates, PRIMECAP Management Company and Reinvent Capital. Strategic investments from XN, Fidelity Management and Research LLC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Uber, PACCAR, and Volvo Group.

The merged company will hold up to $ 977.5 million in cash in Reinvent’s trust account, which went public on March 18, 2021, and will close at about $ 2.5 billion, according to regulatory filings. Is expected to hold cash.

“This is a big next step for the company,” CEO and co-founder Chris Armson said in an interview Thursday. “Obviously, we need to bring our products to market, but we couldn’t get any more excitement for our team, the resources this deal brings, and our partners.”

Aurora has become a company listed via SPAC from a vibrant startup in four years. The company was founded in 2017 by Sterling Anderson, Drew Bagnell and Urmson, who have a history of working on automotive technology.

In December, the company reached an agreement with Uber to buy a ride-hailing company’s self-driving unit in a complex transaction, bringing the merged company’s value to $ 10 billion. Under the terms of the acquisition, Aurora did not pay cash to UberATG, a company worth $ 7.25 billion, following a $ 1 billion investment in 2019 from Toyota, Denso and Softbank’s Vision Fund. Instead, Uber transferred its stake in ATG and invested $ 400 million in Aurora. According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Uber received a 26% stake in the merged company.

Since the acquisition, Aurora has consolidated Uber ATG employees over the past few months and now has approximately 1,600 employees. Aurora recently said it had reached an agreement with Volvo to collaboratively develop an autonomous semi-truck for North America. Expected to last for several years through Volvo’s Autonomous Solutions unit, this partnership will focus on the development and deployment of trucks built to operate autonomously on the highway between Volvo’s customer hubs.

Large-scale venture capital

Hoffman, Pincus and Thompson are promoting what they call “large-scale venture capital.” To date, SPAC has been the conduit for reaching that scale. The trio has set up three SPACs, a blank check company.

Two of those SPACs have announced a merger with a private sector. Reinvent Technology Partners announced in February a deal to merge with Joby Aviation, an electric vertical takeoff and landing company listed on the New York Stock Exchange later this year. Reinvent Technology Partners Z has merged with home insurance startup Hippo.

Their third SPAC, which is currently merged with Aurora, is called Reinvent Technology Partners Y and has set an initial public offering price of $ 10 per unit to raise $ 850 million. .. According to regulatory submissions, SPAC issued an additional 12.7 million shares to cover the allocation, with total revenue of $ 977 million. The unit is listed on the Nasdaq Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol “RTPYU”.

In many respects, Aurora-Reinvent SPAC is a sensible union.

Aurora is already associated with Hoffman. In February 2018, Aurora raised $ 90 million from Graylock Partners and Index Ventures. Gray Rock partners Hoffman and Index Ventures Mike Volpi have joined Aurora as part of a Series A round. The following year, Aurora, led by Sequoia Capital, raised more than $ 530 million in Series B rounds, including Amazon and T. Lowprice Associates. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Geodesic, Shell Ventures and Reinvent Capital also participated in the round, along with former investors Greylock and Index Ventures.

Hoffman and Reinvent appearing on both sides of SPAC trading are not unprecedented. That is not the norm. Urmson told TechCrunch that Hoffman didn’t participate in the discussion to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

“On the other hand, Reed is one of the best people to understand the opportunity here given his understanding and history at the company,” Armson said in an interview Thursday morning, in the interests of both sides. I added it to avoid conflicts. Hoffman was not involved in the Aurora or Rheinvein debate.

This story is developing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/15/spacs-keep-rolling-as-autonomous-vehicle-startup-aurora-targets-blank-check-debut-with-13b-valuation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos