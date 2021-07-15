X Nightmare Brings Mayhem, a Mania, to the City of Anger 4





Streets of Rage 4 was one of the best fighters of 2020, but today it’s even better with Mr. X Nightmare DLC. X Nightmare introduces three new playable characters, new movements and weapons, a new survival mode, and new music from Tee Lopes. TeeLopes also provides music to Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and the Next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders. revenge.

The three new playable characters are Estel Aguirre, Max Thunder and Shive. Esther will make her debut in the Streets of Rage 4 as a stage 4 and 7 boss. She is a formidable special forces police officer when the player fights her, and is just as deadly when playing against Y and Y. Wrestler Max Thunder was one of the playable characters and was featured in the Streets of Rage 2 as a friend of Accelerator Stone. There were some … nasty problems … and he became the Streets of Rage 4 boss, but at DLC he’s back on his side. Shiva was the boss of Streets of Rage 2, 3 and 4, but he seems to have found a new path in this latest entry, not Mr. X’s Henchman. The long-standing competition between him and Axel makes him a strange choice for hiring, but he made a cool move when we fought him, so putting him on the team is bad. Not.

The new survival mode is essentially what you would expect from such a mode, but with a twist. Survival mode is typical progressive. Find out how many rounds of enemies you can survive in a single life. This is a fun challenge mode and a good way to get used to each new character’s move set. What makes it even more interesting is that after each level, players can choose bonuses to help them on the next floor. These bonuses could be to add poison or fire to the assisting phantom fighter, or weapon, to name a few assists.

The Mr. X Nightmare DLC is available on PC and console for $ 7.99, but if you choose not to buy it, you’ll also find new additions to the Streets of Rage 4 in a free update released today. This update includes a training mode for players who want to master each character. There are color palette options to change the look of the text, along with various balance and refinement changes. Finally, there’s a new Mania + difficulty option for players who want to master the Streets of Rage and experience the greatest challenges that Wood Oak City thugs can defeat.

Check out the launch trailer below:

