Governor Northam announces $ 3.4 million in grants to small tech companies





Richmond, Virginia (WRIC) – Governor Ralph Norsam is distributed to 34 small technology companies in a variety of industries, including agriculture and environmental technology, autonomous systems, clean energy, cybersecurity, data analytics, and life sciences. Announced a dollar grant. And space and satellite.

This grant is part of the Federal Commercialization Fund, a program launched in 2020 to promote innovation and commercialization of Virginia companies. The fund seeks technologies with high potential for economic development and job creation, helping to raise Virginia’s position at the forefront of the science and technology industry.

Governor Norsam said in a press release that facilitating breakthroughs in research and bringing new technologies from the lab to consumers are the keys to boosting economic growth and creating jobs in the federal government. It was.I’m confident in this first round [Commonwealth Commercialization Fund] The award has generated widespread profits and congratulates these innovators and entrepreneurs on successfully developing innovative solutions to improve their lives and address some of the most pressing challenges we face. I will.

Governor Northam announces spending proposals for US rescue program this afternoon

The following grants have been awarded.

3 Ridge Technologies Inc. | Mr.Bill Saleen | Agria Truly Organic Scalable Organic Farm Factory, $ 100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technology, Lynchburg

Advaray | Dr.Timothy Show Alter | Progress towards commercialization of new hydrogen-based products for pelvic brachytherapy, $ 100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

AgroSpheres, Inc. | Mr. Ameer Shakeel | Commercialization of Reliable and Sustainable Crop Protection Products, $ 100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technology, Charlottesville

AtWork Systems, Inc. | Mr.Jin Chun | Cyber ​​Security Assessment Tool for SaaS Platform, $ 100,000, Cyber ​​Security, Herndon

Babylon Micro-Farms Inc. | Mr.Graham Smith | Babylon Microfarm Microfarm Technology Advances to Develop Automatic Quality Control to Improve Productivity and Reliability of IoT Platforms, $ 98,250, Agricultural and Environmental Technology, Richmond

BEAM Diagnostics, Inc | Dr.Sarasnider | Beacon Commercialization: Digital Platform for Innovative Forecasting Tools in Healthcare, $ 100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Roanoke

BlackBoiler, Inc. | Mr.Daniel Broderick | AI-powered contract markup user control, $ 100,000, data science and analytics, Arlington

Bonumose, Inc. | Mr.Edwin Rogers | Make Healthy Sugar Affordable for the Mass Market, $ 100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Bidens Executive Order covers technology, mergers and monopolies

Caza Health LLC | Ms.Peggy Robinson | Improving Women’s Health Outcomes New Diagnostic Research Tool, $ 99,898, Life and Health Sciences, Early’s Building

Cerillo, Inc. | Mr.Kevin Saiter | Low Cost, Miniaturization, Field-to-Field ELISA Reader Development, $ 100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Contraline, Inc | Mr.Kevin Eisenflats | Developing Market Access Strategy for New Men’s Contraceptives, $ 99,998, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Federal Foundry LLC | Mr. Jeffrey Orazem | Government Contract Capture Application, $ 100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Arlington

Fend Incorporated | Mr.Colin Dan | Accelerate Sales: Protect Cellular Data Diodes and Data Extraction Subscriptions, $ 100,000, Cybersecurity, Arlington

GPX LLC | Mr.Eric Berger | GPX, $ 100,000, Data Science and Analysis, Richmond Revitalizes Participatory Democracy

Humanitru | Mr.Alan Way | Machine Learning and Marketing Automation to Improve Donor Retention and Acquisition, $ 100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond

Icarus Medical LLC | Mr. Evan Eckersley | New Multi-Compartment Unloader Brace Clinical Outcome Decision, $ 99,989, Life and Health Sciences, Charlottesville

Itus Digital | Mr.Joe Nichols | Itus Go-To-Market, $ 100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Roanoke

A school in Henrico County that provides technical support to students during the summer

Jeeva Informatics Solutions Inc | Mr.Hasha Rajasima | Remote Touchless Patient Recruitment and Retention Platform for Clinical Research, $ 100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Vienna

Keshif, LLC | Dr. Adil Jarsin | Keshif / Exploratory Interactive Visual Data Analytics, $ 95,700, Data Science and Analytics, Alexandria

Laser Thermal Analysis, LLC | Dr.John Gaskins | Steady State Thermal Reflection in Fiber Optical: SSTR-F, $ 50,000, Data Science and Analysis, Charlottesville

Leading Edge Advanced Fibers, Inc. | Mr.Michael Duncan | Charlottesville Satellite, $ 100,000, Development of Ultralight Materials for Space and Satellite Use

Li Industries, Inc. | Mr.Nolan Schmidt | Automatic Direct Recycling of Lithium Ion Batteries for Used Electric Vehicles, $ 100,000, Clean Energy, Blacksburg

Meru Biotechnologies | Dr.Daniel Rodenhaver | Development and Commercialization of TruBind Technology for Drug Discovery, $ 95,850, Life and Health Sciences, Richmond

Metaform | Mr. Jeff Gunther | System for Effective Integration of Different Sources of Information, $ 97,547, Data Science and Analytics, Charlottesville

MOVA Technologies, Inc. | Mr.Matthew Grotta | Panel Bed Carbon Capture: Component Design, Integration, IP Protection, $ 100,000, Clean Energy, Plus Key

NOVI LLC | Dr.Amit Mailer | Remote Imaging and AI-Based Defect Detection for Pavement and Infrastructure Maintenance, $ 99,250, Data Science and Analysis, Arlington

Onclave Networks, Inc. | Ms.Marianne Mine | Zero Trust Remote Access for Smart Communities, $ 100,000, Cybersecurity, McLean

Psionic LLC | Mr.Philip Marr | Psionic Navigation Doppler Lidar, $ 100,000, Space and Satellite, Hampton

EU is investigating Google’s behavior in the digital advertising technology sector

Rimstorm Inc. | Mr.Ben Gerenstein | CMMC GovCon Enclave, $ 100,000, Cybersecurity, Herndon

Service Robotics & Technologies | Dr. Gregory Scott | Optimized Energy and HVAC Use with Integrated Automatic Scheduling for Higher Education Facilities, $ 99,999, Autonomous Systems, Springfield

SVT Robotics | Mr.Jim Hodson | Natural Language Processing and Interface for Robotic Integrated Systems, $ 100,000, Autonomous Systems, Norfolk

TrueAlgae | Mr.The Curry Pogue | A Revolutionary Algae for Virginia’s Multipurpose Agribusiness, $ 100,000, Agricultural and Environmental Technology, Chantilly

Visual Workforce, Inc. | Mr.Brian Bostic | Visual Workforce Skills Management and Workforce Visualizations Software, $ 100,000, Data Science and Analytics, Richmond

ZeoVation | Dr.Bowan | Laminated modeling of antibacterial / antiviral polymer devices, $ 100,000, Life and Health Sciences, Manassas

Secretary of Commerce Brian Ball said the new Federal Commercialization Fund demonstrates Virginia’s commitment to boosting the commercialization outcomes of Virginia’s small businesses across many industries. Early funding is essential to bring new products and innovations to market, and we look forward to the federal prosperity of the winners’ innovations.

The Northam administration collects items to replace the 134-year-old time capsule sealed on the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee monument

For more information on the Federal Commercialization Fund, please visit www.cit.org/ccf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-news/governor-northam-announces-3-4-million-in-grants-to-small-technology-businesses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos