iPhone flash helps Georgia moms identify rare forms of cancer in their sons





Images taken with the iPhone warned a Georgia mother that her son had a rare form of cancer, leading to a life-saving treatment.

Josie Rock, 41, discovered that her three-month-old son, Asher, had cancer after the iPhone flash was accidentally turned off. The image showed that Usher’s right eye was glowing white. Locke, a labor and delivery nurse, recognized her white eyes as a sign that Asher might have retinoblastoma, she told Fox News.

Retinoblastoma is a type of cancer of the eye that begins behind the eye. It is the most common among children and can be identified via a photo flash.

“I was just taking a picture of him, and the lights in our room happened to change, the flash caught the reflection, and his eyes were shining white. He was just a baby. “.

Locke used a professional camera to take more images of her eyes and shared them with her nurse colleagues. They said the lighting could be the cause, but Locke took his son to a pediatrician just in case.

“I remember the color emitted from her [the doctor’s] Face after she has done a proper examination. She turned off the lights, looked into his eyes and said, “Something is wrong,” Locke told Fox News on Tuesday.

Usher was diagnosed with grade D retinoblastoma. It is defined as “a large tumor or undefined tumor with widespread vitreous or subretinal dissemination.” According to the American Cancer Society, the most severe stage of retinoblastoma is Group E.

“First we gave [Asher] Intravenous chemotherapy and ophthalmologists used lasers on the fly [on his eye] And there was a reaction. He finished chemotherapy in 2015. The problem with retinoblastoma is that it can occur elsewhere. Over time, he popped up a few new ones, which were laser-irradiated, “said Dr. Thomas Olson of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer Center Obutyldren’s Healthcare.

Currently, 7-year-old Usher has taken 54 trials and is still being treated. But his mother praised his aggressiveness through it.

“I didn’t know a stronger kid. He’s very positive-he’s not a complainer-he finds joy in everything we do,” Rock said.

