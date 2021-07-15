Google will start supporting email authentication protocols to prevent phishing





Dive Briefs: According to a press release, Google has launched a planned implementation of Brand Indicator (BIMI) for message identification in Gmail’s inbox. The anti-phishing framework, co-developed by Google, was first announced in a company blog post last July. BIMI is an email authentication protocol that allows brands to identify themselves to email recipients via a logo that appears next to the email. Brands must first go through validation steps such as domain-based message authentication, reporting, and conformance (DMARC) implementation, and obtaining BIMI certificates. By implementing BIMI, Google will add a significant pool of email addresses to platforms that already support frameworks, such as Yahoo and Fastmail. This move could help marketers fight phishing scams that create consumer distrust of brands and disrupt email marketing strategies. Dive Insight:

Google’s deployment of BIMI is an effort to prevent email phishing scams in Gmail’s inbox. Through phishing, malicious attackers make their emails look like branded emails, tricking recipients into opening them and exposing them to privacy risks as a result. However, in BIMI, official emails sent by a brand will appear next to the brand’s confirmed logo to indicate to the recipient that the email is legitimate.

Brands include BIMI, including the implementation of DMARC to ensure email and logo verification, and the acquisition of BIMI certificates, also known as validated mark certificates (VMCs), to confirm the right to use logo images. You have to go through a multi-step process to get involved in the framework. BIMI has been developed into a protocol standardized by the AuthIndicators Working Group, a committee of companies such as Google, Fastmail and Verizon Media.

For marketers, Google’s deployment of BIMI could mean a more credible ecosystem for reaching consumers via email on mobile and desktop devices. Yahoo Mail, owned by Verizon Media, reported an average increase in engagement of 10% under the BIMI framework with each release. According to Litmus’ annual report, Gmail is the second most popular email client after the Apple iPhone client, with over 30% market share. Combined with other BIMI-supporting clients such as Yahoo Mail and Fastmail, Gmail quickly creates a potential path for brands to regain the trust of large numbers of consumers and remediate problematic marketing channels. May be useful for.

According to a survey by Osterman Research quoted by ITPro, phishing scams are widespread across brand categories, with 84% of US organizations reporting that they experienced phishing or ransomware attacks last year. Studies show that the shift to telecommuting during a pandemic has exacerbated these issues, and affected consumers have become very distrustful of the brand.

Other companies have begun efforts to create a more privacy-safe email environment. Apple’s iOS 15 update, scheduled for later this year, includes a Hide My Email feature that randomizes users’ email addresses when registering for apps and websites. Security changes may require marketers to create valuable promotions that encourage users to opt in to share personal information. With the dying of third-party cookies, brands may increasingly rely on first-party data exchanged via email to signal targeted marketing efforts.

