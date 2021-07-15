TCL 20SE Review | PCMag





TCL announced its first brand lineup in 2020, but has long been a leader in the low-priced phone market. In addition to creating white label devices for carriers around the world, we also sell our products under the Alcatel, Blackberry and Thomson brands. The TCL 20 SE ($ 189.99) proves how well TCL understands the needs of modest shoppers. It features an amazing display, powerful performance, long battery life, and a current version of Android without bloatware. The camera is overwhelming, there is no NFC or fast charging, but these are small issues compared to how much you get for your money.

Sublime screen

The 20 SE measures 6.8 x 3.0 x 0.4 inches (HWD) and weighs 7.3 ounces. It’s a big phone, but its weight is balanced.

A 6.82-inch, 1,640 x 720 pixel LCD occupies the front of the phone. It has a teardrop notch for the camera and a thick bottom bezel. The screen is bright and crisp, and you can fine-tune the color settings in the NXT VISION menu. Overall, the display is reminiscent of the OnePlus Nord N100, but lacks the fast refresh rate of its competitors at 90Hz.

The TCL 20 SE’s plastic back plate feels thin and attracts fingerprints and dirt. (Photo: Stephen Winkelman)

On the back of the phone is a two-tone dark blue back plate. Its glossy metallic finish attracts fingerprints and stains. It looks smooth, but the plastic is thin and has dents when tapped.

In the upper left corner is a thin rectangular camera module that protrudes slightly from the back plate. The gray TCL logo is in the lower left corner. The fingerprint sensor, which is quick and easy to reach, is located in the center of the top third of the phone.

At the top of the 20 SE is a headphone jack. The USB-C charging port and speaker grill are at the bottom. On the left side is a SIM / microSD slot and a programmable smart key. The power button and volume locker are on the right. Buttons provide a satisfying click, but people with small hands may find it difficult to reach them.

Durability at the 20 SE is the standard rate for low-cost phones. There is no IP rating. Accidental dunks in the pool can end in a disaster. The plastic chassis and back plate need to handle small drops and dents well, but the reinforced glass display cannot withstand large impacts.

Possible speed, gloomy speaker

Twenty SE vessels are unlocked. It currently runs on AT & T and T-Mobile’s LTE networks and is expected to be compatible with Verizon in the coming weeks. Due to the lack of Band 71 support, local T-Mobile customers are advised to consider the Nord N100 instead.

We recommend using the 20SE headphone jack as the speakers sound terrible. (Photo: Stephen Winkelman)

I tested the phone on T-Mobile’s 4G network in Chicago. The average speed was 58.4Mbps down and 39.1Mbps up. These speeds are a bit slower than you’ve seen on other phones with Snapdragon X11 modems, but they’re fast enough for games and HD video streaming.

The call quality is excellent. Our test call was clear and clear. Noise cancellation worked fine. The earpiece with a maximum volume of 84 dB was big enough to be heard on a busy train.

The 20SE stereo speakers are overwhelming. The peak volume is 87dB, which is loud enough to fill the room, but the mids are colored, there is no bass, and there is extreme sibilants at high frequencies. Fortunately, if you connect headphones, it has both Bluetooth 5.0 and an audio output jack.

It has dual band Wi-Fi. The NFC for mobile payments included in the Nord N100 is not in the 20SE.

All-day battery life with a little extra

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 mobile platform powers the 20SE. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, you can use about 110GB out of the box. You can add 256GB of external storage with a microSD card.

The 20 SE, Nord N100 and Moto G Play (2021) share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset at similar prices, but there are some important differences between them. The 20SE and Nord N100 have the same amount of RAM, but the 20SE has twice as much onboard storage. The Moto GPlay 64GB / 3GB configuration is placed at the bottom of the list.

The 20 SE has a microSD slot where you can add storage. (Photo: Stephen Winkelman)

Performance is excellent in this price range. 20 SE handles basic tasks such as email and social media streaming without any problems. There is a slight delay when opening the app or swiping between screens, but it’s similar to what I experienced while testing the Nord N100.

Games on the 20 SE will hit or miss. I tested it with Genshin Impact, a game that requires a lot of resources. When I tried to open the game many times, it took so long to load that I gave up. Alto’s Odyssey, which consumes less resources, was an absolute pleasure at the 20SE, with the exception of some skipped frames.

See how to test your phone

In Geekbench 5, 20 SEs earned 254 single-core (SC) and 1,283 multi-core (MC) in benchmark tests that quantify raw computing power. The Nord N100 scored 278SC and 1,294MC in the same test. The difference between the two scores is small and can be due to uncontrolled variables during the testing process.

Like the Nord N100, the 20SE has a large 5,000mAh battery. In a battery drain test that streams HD video in full brightness over Wi-Fi, the 20SE started 14 hours and 19 minutes before turning it off. This is a bit less than the 15 hours you get with the Nord N100, but both phones can handle frequent use for more than a day.

There are no common wireless charging options in this price range. What is surprising, however, is the lack of a fast charging protocol. It took about 3.5 hours to charge the exhausted battery. It’s a big mistake for the TCL 20SE, as the Nord N100, Moto G Play, and several other similar phones offer fast charging.

Good light = good photo

The rear camera module has a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a macro sensor. There is also a 13MP selfie camera.

The main lens of 20 SE can take fine pictures with good light. Our test shots had excellent depth of field and vibrant colors. Most of the photos lost detail, but it’s hard to notice unless you scrutinize the full-size image. On the other hand, the photo in a dark place was shallow, and clipping and noise were noticeable.

The TCL 20 SE’s primary and wide-angle lenses can take pretty good sunlight photos. (Photo: Stephen Winkelman)

The daytime test photos with a wide-angle lens were good. Many of our photos were a little shallow and soft. Also, some test shots showed small distortions.

In dark places, things go downhill. Our test shots were flat, muddy and noisy throughout.

Like most smartphone macro lenses, macro lenses are terrible. Our test shot was flat and had a lot of fringe and foreground blur.

The front camera works well even in bright places. In our test shots, the background was naturally blurry and crisp. If the lighting is bad, the camera will have a hard time. Most of our low light test photos are muddy and noisy, and unusual blurring can be due to overly aggressive noise cancellation.

As far as the camera is concerned, the 20 SE works as expected. If you have enough light, it’s enough, but if you don’t have enough light, it’s not enough. We can’t think of a much better similar priced phone in such a situation. Affordable phone macro sensors are also usually overlooked. If you’re looking for a versatile smartphone camera, the cheapest option is the $ 349 Google Pixel 4a.

Android 11 with some thoughtful tweaks

20 SE comes with Android 11 and TCLUI. In most cases, TCL’s custom skins are handy and add a compassionate touch to Android to improve the overall user experience.

People with small hands may have trouble reaching the 20SE button. (Photo: Stephen Winkelman)

The TCL UI allows you to customize the 20 SE’s navigation bar, app icons, and always-on display. It also includes the most intuitive privacy mode you’ve ever used. Swipe up with two fingers from the bottom of the screen and authenticate with your fingerprint or PIN to see hidden apps and files.

20 SE is subject to one OS upgrade. After getting Android 12 in a few months, all bets will be void. However, you will be offered a two-year security upgrade. At this price, you can’t expect long-term updates, but we hope TCL will offer a multi-year OS upgrade on all phones.

Budget phone bliss, within reasons

The TCL 20 SE is a welcome addition to the low end of the telephone market. Frugal shoppers appreciate its solid performance, vibrant display, and all-day battery life. Its mediocre camera, limited bandwidth support, and matte durability are obvious mistakes, but almost all similarly priced phones have similar problems.

If you want to spend a little more, check out the $ 279.99 Samsung Galaxy A325G, which won the Editor’s Choice Award on a low-priced phone. Better cameras, improved durability, multi-year OS upgrades, and 5G connectivity make the A325G one of the best values ​​ever. But if you really can’t break the $ 200 barrier, 20SE should be on your list of candidates.

Advantages

Bright and clear display

Energetic performance

Long battery life

Conclusion

The TCL 20 SE is ideal for budget shoppers due to its impressive performance, stunning display, and daytime battery life.

