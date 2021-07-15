Drone Tech Innovation Streams Emergency Video Directly to 911 Call Center





The new techno marriage seeks to give the 911 Dispatcher a life-saving perspective from above, thanks to drone innovation.

This week, public safety technology firm Carbyne announced a partnership with Edgybees, a provider of precision geo-registration software for aerial video. With the new integration, real-time drone video footage can be streamed directly from the field to the 911 dispatcher and command center to improve emergency response time and accuracy.

Edgybees AI-centric software solution extends Carbynes’ existing video image dataset to provide high-precision geographic registration from any drone. It can be sent to any application gateway connector.

Carbyne can receive video from the connected drone and stream it directly to the 911 call center. This not only provides coordinators and first responders with aerial photographs of the area, but also provides additional important data points such as specific street names and traffic lights, providing the exact location of the disaster, a statement from the Carbyne media. Stated.

This unique approach produces real-time, detailed overlays of roads, key landmarks, and other mission-critical data in addition to live video feeds, helping defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure teams save lives and urgently. You will be able to complete high-quality missions quickly and safely.

Save lives with a drone

Erez Tsur, president of Carbyne, said the improvements could close some operational holes that often plague emergency response systems. Apparently outdated systems need improvements that save more lives and simplify the whole process, he said.

Technological advances in emergency response, such as real-time video and built-in drone capabilities, streamline mission-critical operations like never before. Carbyne is eager to partner with Edgybees to improve platform accuracy, improve lifesaving measures and achieve unprecedented position accuracy in the face of danger and disaster.

The Edgybees platform is deployed in several major disaster zones, including wildfires in California and Australia.

Edgybees CEO Adam Kaplan uses the Carbyne emergency collaboration platform to provide a new level of visibility to response centers by adding real-time video reinforced with accurate geopositions of roads and major landmarks. I said.

Setting safety standards

Government agencies are stepping up to the plate with frsh funding as drone technology continues to show its value to the public security sector. In April, the US Department of Commerce awarded the Airborne International Response Team, AIRT, a grant to help public security programs establish standards and training programs.

The grant is used by the AIRTsDRONERESPONDERS program to help implement the sUAS standardized test method developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), objectively assess aircraft capabilities, and improve remote pilot proficiency. Measure and focus on training to help pilot qualify. , Can be found in the AIRT press release.

Jason is a longtime contributor to DroneLife and has a keen interest in all technologies. He focuses on anti-drone technology and the public security sector. Police, firefighting, search and rescue.

Since starting his journalist career in 1996, Jason has created and edited thousands of compelling news articles, blog posts, press releases and online content.

JasonTWITTER Email: @JasonPReagan

LinkedIn

Subscribe to Drone Life here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dronelife.com/2021/07/15/drone-tech-innovation-will-flow-emergency-footage-directly-to-911-call-centers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos