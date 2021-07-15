DVIDS-News-HASC Chair talks about defense innovation and technological leadership during visits and lectures at NPS





Congressman Adam Smith, the 17th Chairman of the House Military Commission (HASC), visited the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) on July 13 and participated in the University’s Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL) program. Smith discusses the important role of creativity, innovation and emerging technologies in US national security in an online presentation, “Advancing Our Defense Technological Leadership,” delivered live to NPS King Auditorium students, faculty and staff. It was.

Smith was the youngest state senator in the United States when he took office in 1991, representing District 9 of Washington. He has been with HASC since 1997 and has sharply developed critical insights through current and previous committee missions. National security issues and challenges. Smith recognizes the important role of well-educated officers and Pentagon civilians in relevant research in achieving these goals, and how the country leverages new technologies for defense. We shared some of these insights on what we can do.

Smith began his campus time with a tour and briefing at the NPS Mass Experiment Annex. The highlight is the first Xerox Elem X3D liquid metal printer of its kind. He was interested in the research being undertaken by NPS students using the advanced features of the printer for Navy purposes.

The NPS is unique in that young officers like me have fleet experience, so it’s important to show our work to people like Congressman Smith, he published his treatise. US Navy Lieutenant Jacob Magnason, a mechanical engineering student, said. Magnusson uses an ElemX printer to create hollow components that could be used on submarines to detect noise above the sound layer.

According to Magnason, the fleet’s experience can be used to identify issues, coordinate NPS investigations, fix these issues, and strengthen the Navy and other armed services sectors.

US Navy Lieutenant David Magno, also a student of NPS mechanical engineering, shared his work on measuring rotor blade tip clearance and how it relates to turbomachinery.

According to Magno, it was great to show off what the NPS can really do. Congressman Smith seemed very embraced of what we had to say and seemed very interested in what we were doing.

After observing some of the innovative efforts NPS students are working on, Smith launches SGL with a focus on innovation and how it acts as a driving force for improving defense technology. Did.

According to Smith, everyone in this room knows that much of the history of war is driven by new technologies and new features. You have to innovate, and you have to apply. That was when someone first understood how to use a horse in battle and had a tremendous advantage. We need to innovate and make it available in order to reach our national security goals.

With more than 20 years of experience at HASC and his jurisdiction over leadership, defense policy, ongoing military operations and acquisitions, Smith has the resources to remain a global leader in innovation in the United States. He said he believed.

Smith thinks we are still the best and most capable country in the world. Looking at our universities and capital markets, we have incredible strengths that we can use to address the challenges we face. We need to understand what these challenges are, how to improve them, and specifically how to improve the game of innovation and functionality.

During his speech, Smith addressed several obstacles that impede the opportunity for technical leadership in the defense sector. According to Smith, one challenge lies within the Pentagon, with some misguided incentives and no incentives to innovate. There are other incentives to follow processes and requirements. A long-standing culture within the army has been to follow a very strict set of rules and a strict set of processes. It lacked any kind of creative approach to problem solving.

Smith suggested that the rigorous culture of the next process needs to be transformed into a more problem-solving mindset, such as what the NPS teaches students.

You are presented with problems and you understand how to solve them, he continued. Processes and requirements do not govern what you do. Creativity drives you to a solution. To get to that place, you have to change the culture in the army.

Another issue Smith mentioned focused on the motives of defense contractors. It can focus on long-term financial commitment and growth rather than pure innovation.

Big companies can innovate, but they innovate when threatened, Smith said. Our job in government is to force them to compete because they don’t want to compete, they want to win. We policy makers, Pentagon people, must constantly pressure them to force change and force innovation.

Smith observed that the budget was tightly committed to long-term projects and there was no room for innovative research. He is also more flexible so Congress doesn’t stick to the idea that if it doesn’t produce results, they don’t have to keep sinking money into it just because it’s a program they created. He said it needed to be.

According to Smith, there has been a long list of systems that have exceeded budgets, were canceled, or failed to meet their needs over the last two decades. We learn from these lessons in terms of how Congress behaves, how the Pentagon behaves, and how contractors behave, and more in the dollars we spend. You need to be better about how to do it so that you can get more. Respond to the pace of rapid technological change, stop enemies and protect the country.

Whether fighting swarms of drones, defending against cyberattacks, or finding vulnerabilities in enemy information systems, Smith is a creative and critical thinker like NPS students in the country. We have declared that it is crucial to our ability to overcome these obstacles in order to strengthen our defensive technological advantages.

Smith concludes that this is the type of creativity needed to meet current and future national security needs. Your education will be absolutely important to what they were trying to do by teaching you what they are doing here, solving problems and being creative.

Following his lecture, Smith answered several questions from an NPS student audience on a variety of topics, including the fight against disinformation in security and policy. The role of law in driving change in innovation. The role of partnerships in improving acquisitions.

President NPS would like to thank General Smith for speaking at the first live SGL on campus since the COVID-19 pandemic. She called on the audience to remember and listen to Congressman’s lectures.

The chairman of the Senate Military Committee used words over and over again, such as creativity, innovation, culture, and opportunity, Rondeau said. These are words that guide us who we are and what we do when you embark on your education and discovery.

The armed forces of our country are to develop technically competent leaders who can understand and use technology effectively on the battlefields in all areas, including underwater, sea, sea, land, space and cyberspace. Needs a high degree of education. Science and technology research guarantees technological superiority. Education promotes intellectual superiority and cognitive agility. Together, they create technical leadership. This is our mission at the NPS.

Watch Smith’s full lecture at https://youtu.be/vtP93U9-Rc4 on the NPS YouTube channel.

