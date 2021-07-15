The price of a steam deck “hurts” for valves, says Gabe Newell





If you want to play Steam games on the go but don’t want to wait 0-100 days for your beloved indie to be ported to Nintendo Switch, Valves will answer your cry: Steam Deck, PC Handheld with-ish specs and a surprisingly reasonable price tag. Valve President Gabe Newell says that even if it’s a premium for Valve, it’s by design.

In an interview with IGN, Newell, who looks a lot like Sauron dominates a New Zealand company, made Steam Deck perform intuitively and perform well, resulting in the second most painful price. He said making sure that was a top priority.

Valve Hardware Director Shreya Liu reiterated Newells, saying price was important from the start. We knew that price was very important, so […] From the beginning, we designed it with that in mind and worked very hard to reach the current price, Liu told IGN.

Newell further explained that Valve wants to make this the beginning of something bigger. This means that we are very active in how to establish our position in the mobile space.

No one has said, oh, we’ve had great success that there’s clearly a big demand for this, but our margins are too thin. correct? And many people overpriced things, killed opportunities, and convinced people that it was, in some ways, an uninteresting category from the beginning, Newell said. I’ve been doing this for a long time. And there are many opportunities.

This is a particularly interesting statement from Newell. It can be argued that his company basically performed first in combination with HTC and then independently, as described in the VR headset. The valve index, from an empirical point of view, is at least the strongest argument in favor of VR ever considered, but at a price of $ 1,000, it’s a luxury item. Sure, there are many other reasons why VR remains a niche at this point, but it’s certainly a factor.

That said, when looking at the Steam Decks price tag, don’t put your horse in front of the cart. Sure, the base model is $ 399, but it comes with a small 64GB eMMC storage. There are countless individual Steam games that take up more space than that. After all, there’s a reason Steam includes the option to organize your libraries by size on disk. As soon as you start working on more storage space, you’re in an expensive area. The Steam Decks 256GB NVMe model costs $ 529, and the 512GB version, which is said to have a faster NVMe drive, costs $ 649. In the grand plan of gaming PCs, it’s not terrible yet, but it puts a non-diet version of the handheld out of reach.

That said, like a switch, a micro SD card is an option, so that’s what it is. It’s also a good thing. Additional space would be needed on the Steam deck for all games to be available for purchase from the Epic Store.

