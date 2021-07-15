Elgato Facecam Review | CNN





Elgato manufactures ringlights, capture cards, great Stream Decks, and one of the best mics, so it was only a matter of time before we released our own webcam. The company did just that with Facecam, a $ 199 camera designed for content creators who need smooth video and many customization options.

Facecam is very good, but can you win a position among the best webcams? After hopping video calls and Twitch broadcasts for a few weeks with this flashy new camera, we think:

Audience: The $ 199 Elgato Facecam is a premium webcam designed for enthusiastic content creators who need smooth, crisp video and many customization options.

What you need to know: Elgatos high-end cameras capture video at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. This is the ideal level of smoothness and detail for the average Twitch stream or YouTube video. It’s one of the few webcams without a microphone (usually terrible for webcams) and has one of the most robust companion apps you’ll find on this type of camera.

How to compare: Facecam is pretty much comparable to Logitech StreamCam (starting at $ 149) and Razer Kiyo Pro ($ 199), two of the best webcam picks for power users in terms of overall smoothness and clarity. Logitech and Razer cameras get better performance right out of the box in terms of lighting, but the Elgatos webcam has the best companion app.

The Elgato Facecam is placed as a 3-inch wide block of plastic, which makes the Logitech StreamCam look smaller and stretches a bit wider than the Razer Kiyo Pro. It looks pretty smooth, and its big build doesn’t come at the expense of ease of use.

About one-fifth of a pound of Facecam feels amazingly feathery for its size. It was easy to mount the webcam on various monitors, and thanks to ample vertical adjustment space and the ability to rotate the camera 360 degrees, it was easy to find the right angle for Twitch streams and Webex meetings. .. Also, since the standard tripod is connected to the bottom, there was no problem in removing the camera from the attached mount and attaching it to the tripod.

Facecams’ particularly lightweight design may be due in part to its lack of a microphone. Elgato made this omission for several reasons, which the company says is very difficult to get a good sound from a webcam. Also, such content creators aim to have a dedicated microphone at hand. Given that all the webcam mics we tested range from poor to terrible, we can’t say we’re angry about the lack of mics here.

The Elgatos webcam connects to your PC or Mac via a removable USB-C-USB-A cable. This is an excellent touch that makes it convenient to carry the camera. It also includes a handy plastic privacy cap that you can pop to prevent unwanted recordings (shutters are recommended, but it’s still a great bonus). Facecam is pretty plug-and-play because it was ready to use for jumping into video calls and recording video with Open Broadcasting Software. However, we recommend downloading the Elgatos Camera Hub app and adjusting the image quality to your liking, which we’ll discuss in more detail later.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Elgato Facecam has been found to lag behind its premium rivals in some key areas, while providing mostly vibrant and smooth video capture across Twitch streams and video calls. Facecam captures video at 1080p at up to 60 frames per second and features the Sony Starvis CMOS sensor, the same technology used by professional directors and photographers.

The videos captured by Facecam were generally smooth, stable and detailed. With the camera’s 60 frames per second output, movements and facial gestures looked smooth throughout the feature. In addition, I was able to find small details such as stubble on the beard and tattoo text. However, when I compared the photos and clips captured with Logitech StreamCam and Razer Kiyo Pro, Facecams cracks began to appear.

Mike Andronico / CNN

In our tests, the biggest problem with Facecams is that it looks pretty overexposed by default. Faced with direct natural light, with default settings we started to be swallowed by the light. The sun made us look very pale, bright and blurry. By comparison, it looked much more faithful to life at StreamCam, but with Kiyo Pro it looked like the warmest and most saturated colors. I was able to fix Facecam’s overexposure by lowering the correction slider a few notches using the Camera Hub app, but when it comes to out-of-the-box performance, there are significant differences between Elgatos cameras and competitors. was.

Mike Andronico / CNN

When shot in the dark, Facecam lags even further, producing visibly grainy images in subdued colors. Again, this could be fixed by adjusting the correction slider, but it can be frustrating for anyone who just wants to plug in and play. By comparison, StreamCam was blurry in the dark, with few distracting particles, but Kiyo Pro was the best in this scenario, a fairly bright and detailed shot.

The Elgatos camera is in the middle of the pack when it comes to field of view and captures decent chunks of the bedroom with an 82 degree field of view. Kiyo Pros’s excellent 103-degree lens picked up the guitar and iMac hidden in other cameras, but there’s a noticeable ridge in StreamCams’ 78-degree view.

It’s also worth noting that StreamCam is the only camera out of the three that can shoot vertically for anyone who wants to shoot TikTok-friendly video directly from their desktop. While StreamCam and KiyoPro have autofocus capabilities, Facecam is a fixed focus camera with its strengths and weaknesses. Logitechs and Razers cameras allow you to take focused shots without having to mess around with them manually, but they can also create a focus jump effect because the camera constantly refocuses as you move around. Facecams video quality, on the other hand, is a bit more consistent, even if you need to experiment with the settings and get the look you want.

Overall, Facecam ensures a crisp, smooth video and is ready to tinker.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Facecams have a variety of default performances, but the Elgatos Camera Hub app can make it look good because it’s one of the most robust webcam software to date. The app has lots of virtual knobs and switches that let you tweak zoom, contrast, saturation, white balance and more on the fly to get the look you want with your camera.

Once you find the balance you like, you can save your settings directly to Facecam itself. In other words, you can get the same image quality by switching computers. The app doesn’t currently seem to be able to save multiple presets. We look forward to adding this in the future.

While many of these features are comparable to those found in the Logitech Capture and Razer Synapse apps, the Elgatos Camera Hub has one very unique party trick. It’s the ability to fine-tune the camera’s exposure settings to get the right brightness. .. In fact, Facecam is the only camera with a customizable ISO setting that effectively demonstrates the camera’s sensitivity to light. This is the kind of thing that can usually only be viewed and adjusted with a luxury DSLR camera.

This feature was useful during multiple real video calls where some of the overexposure mentioned above began to hurt. Fortunately, the Elgatos app made it easy to manually adjust the webcam shutter speed and ISO until there was enough light to make it look natural.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Like almost all Elgatos accessories, Facecam really works if you own a StreamDeck, Elgatos’ highly versatile keypad built to manage broadcasts in real time. After spending a few minutes installing the Camera Hub plug-in and assigning commands to the Stream Deck Mini, you can zoom in on your face and increase its saturation and brightness with a quick tap of a button. I did. This is especially ideal for livestreaming. You can quickly magnify your face for dramatic effects or brighten shots that are too dark without clicking on the software.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Elgato Facecam ($ 199; elgato.com) is an impressive webcam debut from Elgato, offering smooth, crisp video and some of the best customization options seen with this type of camera. .. Its advanced DSLR-like brightness settings are really handy, and its handy Stream Deck integration makes it perfect for anyone who already owns Elgatos’ handy keypad.

However, when it comes to plug-and-play performance, Facecam lags behind its Logitech StreamCam and Razer Kiyo Pro rivals in both bright and dark environments. This is offset a bit by the many tweaks you can make with Elgatos’s great Camera Hub app, but if you don’t want to tinker with it manually, Facecam can postpone it.

The Logitech StreamCam ($ 149, initially $ 169; logitech.com) is still the best streaming webcam, and the Kiyo Pro ($ 199; razer.com) is still high-end thanks to its great features. It’s our favorite. Color, brightness, field of view. But if you’re looking for a smooth, crisp webcam with customizable details, especially if you’re a large Elgato user, Facecam is worth a look.

